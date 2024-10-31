Just as the Premier League title race is hotting up, so too is the race to win this year's Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

With over 11 million players partaking this year, the competition is fierce, meaning only those who choose the best players every week will stand a chance of winning the grand prize, which this year is a seven-night break in the UK, hospitality at two Premier League matches next season - and eternal bragging rights down the pub.

With that being said, here are the most-picked players in the FPL this season with a detailed look at the top 10. How many have you got in your team?

The most-selected FPL players Rank Player Club Percentage 1 Erling Haaland Man City 73% 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 55.5% 3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 40.6% 4 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38.1% 5 David Raya Arsenal 30.3% 6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30.2% 7 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29.8% 8 Pedro Porro Spurs 28.5% 9 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 28.4% 10 Luis Diaz Liverpool 27.5% Data correct as of 31st October 2024

10 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Midfielder, 27.5% selected

Just over a quarter of all FPL players have Liverpool's Luis Diaz in their team, and it's easy to see why.

This season, the Colombian has scored five goals and registered two assists in nine Premier League games for Arne Slot's side - form that has seen him earn a total of 60 FPL points so far. Only five players have earned more.

However, his effectiveness has wavered in recent weeks. He's picked up just nine points across Liverpool's last four games, compared to 48 in the four games before that.

Luis Diaz's 24/25 FPL performance Value £7.9m Total points 60 Bonus points 8 Best FPL gameweek 16 pts v Bournemouth (GW5) GW10 opponent Brighton (H)

9 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Forward, 28.4% selected

Ollie Watkins is one of the most expensive strikers FPL players can buy for their team, currently coming in at a cost of £9.1 million.

So far this season, the Aston Villa hitman has justified his hefty price tag, scoring five goals and registering two assists in nine Premier League games for Unai Emery's side.

His current total of 51 FPL points is bettered by only four forwards in the top flight.

Ollie Watkins' 24/25 FPL performance Value £9.1m Total points 51 Bonus points 7 Best FPL gameweek 13 pts v Everton (GW4) GW10 opponent Spurs (A)

8 Pedro Porro (Spurs)

Defender, 28.5% selected

Pedro Porro has been a steady fixture in Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side this season, starting all nine of their top-flight matches so far. The defender also scored a goal on the opening day against Leicester City and has kept two clean sheets, earning him a respectable total of 30 FPL points.

Those who have the Spaniard picked will be hoping he can soon start registering some assists like the seven he managed last term.

Pedro Porro's 24/25 FPL performance Value £5.5m Total points 30 Bonus points 1 Best FPL gameweek 9 pts v Leicester (GW1) GW10 opponent Aston Villa (H)

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Defender, 29.8% selected

For a long time now, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the highest-scoring defenders in FPL. In the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the Liverpool star earned more points than any other defender in the Premier League with respective totals of 210 and 208.

This season, he already looks on course to reach those heights. Nine gameweeks in, the Englishman has 44 points to his name, making him the division's second-highest-scoring defender behind only teammate Virgil van Dijk, who has 45.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 24/25 FPL performance Value £7.0m Total points 44 Bonus points 6 Best FPL gameweek 11 pts v Bournemouth (GW5) GW10 opponent Brighton (H)

6 Josko Gvardiol (Man City)

Defender, 30.2% selected

With 42 FPL points to his name this season, Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol is currently the Premier League's third-highest-scoring defender.

Pep Guardiola's side are yet to taste defeat in nine top flight games this term, and Gvardiol has started in all but one of those fixtures, keeping two clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

Players with the Croat in their team will be hoping he doesn't pick up another injury like he did last year - a knock has him down as a slight doubt for GW10.

Josko Gvardiol's 24/25 FPL performance Value £6.2m Total points 42 Bonus points 7 Best FPL gameweek 10 pts v Wolves (GW8) GW10 opponent Bournemouth (A)

5 David Raya (Arsenal)

Goalkeeper, 30.3% selected

Last season, Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya scored the second-most points of any goalkeeper in FPL with 135, which was 18 fewer than Everton's Jordan Pickford.

This term, he's scored 37 points so far, which is four more than Pickford, but fewer than three other top-flight goalkeepers, those being Chelsea's Robert Sanchez, Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels and Manchester United's Andre Onana.

10 of Raya's points came in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Aston Villa back in August, where he kept a clean sheet, made three saves, and scored three bonus points.

David Raya's 24/25 FPL performance Value £5.6m Total points 37 Bonus points 6 Best FPL gameweek 10 pts v Aston Villa (GW2) GW10 opponent Newcastle (A)

4 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Midfielder, 38.1% selected

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has been the surprise of the season in the Premier League. The Cameroon international has eight goals in nine games, making him the league's second-highest scorer behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

His good form means he's already registered 68 FPL points, which is the fourth-most of any player this term.

Brentford's recent 4-3 win over Ipswich Town proved to be Mbeumo's most lucrative FPL gameweek, with the striker scoring twice and collecting 15 points.

Bryan Mbeumo's 24/25 FPL performance Value £7.7m Total points 68 Bonus points 12 Best FPL gameweek 15 pts v Ipswich (GW9) GW10 opponent Fulham (A)

3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Midfielder, 40.6% selected

At the rate he's going, it's a wonder why every single FPL player doesn't currently have Mohamed Salah in their team.

With six goals, five assists and five clean sheets, the Liverpool superstar is the FPL's highest-scoring player so far this season, with a whopping points total of 84.

Players will be smart to keep him in for the coming weeks, too. Up next for Arne Slot's Liverpool is Aston Villa, against whom Salah has scored seven times in 11 games. Then the Reds face Southampton, with Salah boasting the exact same record against the Saints.

Mohamed Salah's 24/25 FPL performance Value £12.7m Total points 84 Bonus points 16 Best FPL gameweek 17 pts v Man Utd (GW3) GW10 opponent Brighton (H)

2 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Midfielder, 55.5% selected

Cole Palmer's impressive 79 points total in the FPL this season has come mostly courtesy of two quite astonishing gameweeks.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers on GW2, the Chelsea midfielder got three assists and a goal in a 6-2 win to pick up an impressive 17 points. Four weeks later against Brighton, he scored all four of Chelsea's goals in a 4-2 victory, earning himself 25 points.

No player scored more FPL points than Palmer last season with 244. If he keeps scoring points the way he is now, don't be surprised if he comes out on top again this year.

Cole Palmer's 24/25 FPL performance Value £11.0m Total points 79 Bonus points 12 Best FPL gameweek 25 pts v Brighton (GW6) GW10 opponent Man Utd (A)

1 Erling Haaland (Man City)

Forward, 73% selected

Seriously, where are the 27% of FPL players that don't have Erling Haaland in their team?

In his debut season in the Premier League, the Manchester City striker was the highest-scoring FPL player with 272 points thanks to his record haul of 36 top-flight goals. Last season, he scored 217 points, while this term he's already got 75, which is more than any other striker in the division.

The man is a machine, both at finding the back of the net and earning FPL points.