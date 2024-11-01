In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), bonus points are allocated after each match to outstanding performers.

They are calculated via the Bonus Points System (BPS), which utilises various statistics supplied by Opta such as goals, successful crosses and pass completion percentage to create a performance score for every Premier League player. The players with the top three BPS totals in each match are then given bonus points.

Three are awarded to the highest-scoring player, two to the second-best, and one to the third.

But who are the best at grabbing bonus points? We've listed the top 12 players with the most bonus points in FPL so far this season, with the amount of BPS points used as a tiebreaker, alongside other bonus points statistics.

Related The 10 most popular FPL players this season Here are the players everyone has picked for their fantasy teams this year.

All data correct as of 1st November 2024.

Players with most bonus points in 2024/25 FPL (as of GW9) Rank Player Club BPS points Bonus points 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 284 16 2 Erling Haaland Man City 349 14 3 Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 227 14 4 Danny Welbeck Brighton 216 13 5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 322 12 6 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 280 12 7 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 262 10 8 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 231 9 9 Matheus Cunha Wolves 212 9 10 Luis Diaz Liverpool 197 8 11 Yoane Wissa Brentford 160 8 12 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 134 8

12 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

Midfielder, 8 bonus points

Newcastle United midfielder Harvey Barnes enjoyed a fine run of personal form earlier this season. After getting an assist in the Magpies' draw with Bournemouth, he then scored three goals in three games against Tottenham, Wolves and Fulham.

His performances across those four matches saw him earn a total of 33 FPL points, eight of which were bonus points.

Since then, his form hasn't been quite as good, with the Englishman having failed to register a single goal contribution in any of Newcastle's last four top-flight games ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

Harvey Barnes' FPL performance Current value £6.5m 24/25 bonus points 8 24/25 BPS points 134 3-BP GWs 1 2-BP GWs 2 1-BP GWs 1 Best BPS performance 34 v Fulham (GW5)

11 Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Forward, 8 bonus points

Despite being injured for three games this season, Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has already scored an impressive 39 points in FPL, eight of which have been bonus points.

The DR Congo international has scored five times for the Bees, including twice in their recent 4-3 win over Ipswich Town - with the Bees winning an appeal over Wissa's second, which had initially been given as an own goal.

Yoane Wissa's FPL performance Current value £6.0 24/25 bonus points 8 24/25 BPS points 160 3-BP GWs 1 2-BP GWs 2 1-BP GWs 1 Best BPS performance 47 v Crystal Palace (GW1)

10 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Midfielder, 8 bonus points

Like Barnes, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has scored eight FPL bonus points so far this season, which he earned during the wins over Brentford, Manchester United and Bournemouth. The Colombian was on the scoresheet on all three occasions.

In total, Diaz has already earned 60 FPL points this term. Only five players - Bukayo Saka, Bryan Mbeumo, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah - have earned more. It's no wonder he's a popular pick among FPL players.

Luis Diaz's FPL performance Current value £7.8m 24/25 bonus points 8 24/25 BPS points 197 3-BP GWs 2 2-BP GWs 1 1-BP GWs 0 Best BPS performance 59 v Bournemouth (GW5)

9 Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Forward, 9 bonus points

Gary O'Neil's Wolves are struggling this season, having picked up just two points from nine Premier League games. Striker Matheus Cunha, however, has been a ray of hope thanks to his four goals and all-round impressive displays.

In FPL, the Brazilian has scored a total of 41 points, including nine bonus points, which he earned in games against Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton.

Cunha will need to keep up his good form if Wolves are to avoid relegation come the end of the campaign.

Matheus Cunha's FPL performance Current value £6.6m 24/25 bonus points 9 24/25 BPS points 212 3-BP GWs 3 2-BP GWs 0 1-BP GWs 0 Best BPS performance 44 v Brentford, Brighton (GW7 & GW9)

8 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Forward, 9 bonus points

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in nine Premier League games for the Blues.

As a result, he's already earned an impressive 57 FPL points, nine of which have been bonus points. Six of those bonus points came from Chelsea's wins over West Ham and Newcastle, while he also scored a point in games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Jackson's six goals this term means he's now scored as many Premier League goals for Chelsea as Fernando Torres.

Nicolas Jackson's FPL performance Current value £7.9m 24/25 bonus points 9 24/25 BPS points 231 3-BP GWs 2 2-BP GWs 0 1-BP GWs 3 Best BPS performance 77 v West Ham (GW5)

7 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Midfielder, 10 bonus points

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is one of the highest-scoring players in FPL this season, having already picked up 63 points in total.

The Englishman, who has three goals and seven assists in nine games for the Gunners, has been awarded bonus points in six separate games. He earned the maximum three in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Southampton and two in the recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka's FPL performance Current value £10.0m 24/25 bonus points 10 24/25 BPS points 262 3-BP GWs 3 2-BP GWs 2 1-BP GWs 3 Best BPS performance 67 v Southampton (GW7)

6 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Midfielder, 12 bonus points

Finding goalscoring midfielders is key for FPL players, and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is just that.

This season, the Cameroon international has scored eight Premier League goals in just nine games, making him the division's second-highest scorer behind Erling Haaland. His performances have earned him 68 FPL points so far - 29 of which came in just two games against Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Bryan Mbeumo's FPL performance Current value £7.7m 24/25 bonus points 12 24/25 BPS points 280 3-BP GWs 2 2-BP GWs 2 1-BP GWs 2 Best BPS performance 64 v Southampton (GW3)

5 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Midfielder, 12 bonus points

Cole Palmer was the king of FPL last season. He finished the campaign with a total of 244 points, which was more than any other player.

The Chelsea midfielder has continued this season in the same vein, having already picked up a whopping 79 points, 12 of which have been bonus points.

Cole Palmer's FPL performance Current value £11.0m 24/25 bonus points 12 24/25 BPS points 322 3-BP GWs 2 2-BP GWs 3 1-BP GWs 0 Best BPS performance 97 v Brighton (GW6)

4 Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Forward, 13 bonus points

Danny Welbeck is ageing like a fine wine.

Now 33, the former England international is in the form of his life, having netted six goals in nine Premier League games for Brighton this season. It's already his joint-best top-flight return for the Seagulls, and there are still 29 games to play.

In FPL, he's scored 57 points, including 13 bonus points, which have been spread across six games.

Danny Welbeck's FPL performance Current value £5.9m 24/25 bonus points 13 24/25 BPS points 216 3-BP GWs 3 2-BP GWs 1 1-BP GWs 2 Best BPS performance 41 v Everton (GW1)

3 Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Forward, 13 bonus points

Nottingham Forest are the division's surprise package this season and Chris Wood has been their star man. After nine games, Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who only narrowly avoided relegation last year, are seventh in the Premier League table, having lost just once.

Wood has scored seven goals already, and his form has earned him 59 FPL points - 13 of which have come as bonuses.

However, Forest (and FPL players) could be without the New Zealand striker this weekend after he picked up a knock in Forest's 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Chris Wood's FPL performance Current value £6.4m 24/25 bonus points 14 24/25 BPS points 227 3-BP GWs 3 2-BP GWs 2 1-BP GWs 1 Best BPS performance 60 v Leicester (GW9)

2 Erling Haaland (Man City)

Forward, 14 bonus points

Given that Erling Haaland is once again the Premier League's leading goalscorer this term with 11 goals in nine games, it will come as no surprise to anybody that the Manchester City forward also earned his fair share of FPL bonus points.

The Norway international currently has 75 overall, which is the third-highest of any player.

14 of those points have been bonus points. He picked up two on the opening day against Chelsea, before getting three in each of City's next four games against Ipswich, West Ham, Brentford and Arsenal.

He hasn't scored a single bonus point in any of his last four matches, but don't expect that dry spell to last too much longer.

Erling Haaland's FPL performance Current value £15.4m 24/25 bonus points 14 24/25 BPS points 349 3-BP GWs 4 2-BP GWs 1 1-BP GWs 0 Best BPS performance 93 v West Ham (GW3)

1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Midfielder, 16 bonus points

Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah is FPL's highest-scoring player this season. The Egyptian already has 84 points to his name, including a league-high 16 bonus points