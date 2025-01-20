Fantasy Premier League is becoming more and more popular, with managers looking to build the best squad in England’s top flight on a weekly basis.

Whether it be topping a mini-league with friends or trying to become the manager of the week, points mean prizes in FPL, but how does the system work and what does the new Assistant Manager chip mean?

We’ve put together a guide to the FPL points scoring system, from goals scored by a goalkeeper to points being deducted for penalty misses, we’ve got you covered.

FPL points scoring system Points Playing up to 60 mins 1 Playing 60 mins or more 2 Goalkeeper or defender clean sheet 4 Midfielder clean sheet 1 3 shots saved by a goalkeeper 1 Penalty save 5 Assists 3 Goal scored by a forward 4 Goal scored by a midfielder 5 Goal scored by a defender 6 Goal scored by a goalkeeper 10 Bonus points per game 1-3 2 goals conceded by goalkeeper or defender -1 Own goal -2 Red card -3 Yellow card -1 Penalty miss -2

Basic points

Starting simple on how many points a squad member would earn your team for getting on the pitch.

Well, under 60 minutes is 1 point, whereas over an hour brings in 2 points. Easy, right?

Defensive points

As they say, a winning team is built on a solid foundation at the back, and goalkeepers and defenders can bring in plenty of points across the campaign.

Should a shot-stopper or defender keep a clean sheet, that would result in 4 points, whereas midfielders also get 1 point for a clean sheet. Also, for every three shots saved by a goalkeeper, that would bring in 1 more point, and if they save a penalty, that's 5 points.

Attacking points

Essentially, goals and assists should play a big part in your thinking when picking your squad and making transfers.

For every goal your striker scores, you’ll collect 4 points. If your midfielder bags, 5 points, and if a defender scores a rare goal, 6 points. If somehow your goalkeeper scores, that would bring in a whopping 10 points.

Assists are a simple 3 points, no matter which member of your squad gets one. Players will also be rewarded with an assist should they win a free kick or penalty that is subsequently scored.

Losing points in FPL

You can also lose points in FPL on the pitch - and for plenty of things, too. The costliest deduction is for a red card, which will see 3 points taken off your score, whereas a yellow card will result in a 1-point deduction.

If any of your players score an own goal or miss a penalty, that will see a -2 on your record, and for every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper or defender, be prepared for a -1.

Bonus points

If all those points weren’t enough, FPL also has a bonus points system in place, which rewards the three standout performers from each Premier League fixture.

The highest-scoring player will be awarded 3 points, 2 to the second-best and 1 to the third.

Bench points