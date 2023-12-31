Daniel Farke will want an immediate reaction to Leeds United's recent slump against Birmingham City on Monday, starting 2024 off with a bang after two defeats on the spin to close out 2023.

Only managing one shot on target in the 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last match, the Whites will need to step their game up against Wayne Rooney's Blues to pick up a much-needed victory back at Elland Road.

Farke freshened up his side for the game away at the Baggies and could do the exact same against Birmingham on New Year's Day, with two potential changes on the cards in this predicted XI...

1 GK - Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow will remain in-between the sticks for the game versus the Blues tomorrow, Farke having to rely on the ex-Newcastle United man in goal again with Illan Meslier still serving a suspension.

Making just one save in the West Brom loss - as per Sofascore - the Leeds number 28 will hope he can play a key role in the Whites pulling off a win against Birmingham.

2 RB - Djed Spence

Djed Spence will also be retained by his German manager for the game versus Birmingham, the former Nottingham Forest figure energetic and lively during an hour spell versus the Baggies last match.

Spence would notch up a goalline clearance in the defeat, ensuring Leeds weren't on the receiving end of a humiliating loss come full-time.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon will also start versus Rooney's side, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee excelling again versus West Brom despite the final outcome.

Amassing 106 touches of the ball at the Hawthorns, Rodon's unerring calmness on the ball was also matched by an ability to roll up his sleeves and show his expertise physically when needed - winning six duels in total, the Leeds number 14 proving to be a fantastic acquisition in the summer.

4 CB - Liam Cooper

Liam Cooper came back into the Leeds side last match owing to Pascal Struijk being ruled out due to injury, the Scottish centre-back reclaiming his captain duties in the process.

The experienced figure of Cooper proved to be a worthwhile addition to the lineup, the imposing number six blocking three West Brom shots in the 1-0 defeat.

5 LB - Sam Byram

Sam Byram also returned to the lineup at the Hawthorns alongside Cooper, a forgotten figure to some at Elland Road coming back in to replace Archie Gray.

Byram should be retained for the game versus Birmingham after a satisfactory outing at West Brom, making five clearances in total filling in at left-back.

6 CM - Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu's spot in the starting eleven shouldn't be under any threat for the game tomorrow against Birmingham, the ex-Chelsea man solid in the away game at West Brom if a little unspectacular.

He wasn't quite at his no-nonsense best - only winning one duel in the game - but Farke is unlikely to drop the holding midfielder who has started every single Championship game this season for the promotion-chasing Whites.

7 CM - Ilia Gruev

Ampadu's midfield partner in Ilia Gruev will hope he can become a reliable first-teamer under Farke in the weeks to come, Gruev starting ahead of Glen Kamara away at West Brom and stepping up to the mark.

The summer signing from Werder Bremen wasn't shy or passive starting just his second game of the campaign, winning all but one of his duels in the narrow loss.

Moreover, the Bulgarian defensive midfielder was useful in helping his team play out from the back - accurate with three of his four long balls at the Hawthorns.

8 RM - Daniel James

The first potential change for the game against the Blues could see Daniel James return to the first team fold ahead of Wilfried Gnonto, the Italian forward blowing hot and cold in the West Midlands.

The diminutive right winger couldn't muster up a single shot on target versus Carlos Corberan's hosts, equally as stunted venturing forward with just one successful dribble managed across a second-rate hour on the Hawthorns turf.

James, in contrast, was lively when introduced into the game for a 30-minute run-out - the £50k per week winger registering three successful crosses despite only being on the pitch briefly.

Farke will want his speedster to be hard to contain against Birmingham to help his team pull off a win, drifting into pockets of space to be a thorn in the Blues side.

Once referred to as "electric" by ex-Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen after a dazzling display in the Championship for Swansea City, James will want to continue his impressive individual campaign against Birmingham if selected.

9 CAM - Georginio Rutter

Farke could well opt to play Rutter in an attacking midfield spot against a susceptible Birmingham side, allowing Rutter's creativity to come to the forefront - instead of his weak goalscoring ability - by supplying the other forward players with chances to hit the back of the net.

The former Hoffenheim man has nine assists next to his name already this season, meaning he should be perfectly suited to this more creative role in the side over a lacklustre Joel Piroe.

Piroe has been out-of-sorts in the last two away games for Leeds, Farke potentially giving his Dutch attacker a breather for the game on Monday.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

There's no chance that Farke will axe Crysencio Summerville however, Leeds' showboating winger is crucial to how the Whites operate going forward.

Even on a collective off-day as seen in the narrow Baggies defeat, Summerville was still lively and alert in attempting to make things happen - creating once big chance at the Hawthorns, alongside successfully completing four dribble attempts up against the sternest defence in the division.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

Mateo Joseph has been knocking on the door of a first-team opportunity at Elland Road for some time now, Farke potentially granting that wish to the 20-year-old forward against the Blues to start Joseph's 2024 off with a big surprise.

Scoring 19 goals in total for the Leeds U21s to date over a potent spell in the youth set-up, Joseph will hope he can crack the senior ranks sooner rather than later with a goal in Championship action if selected.