Leeds United have been handed a major boost on the injury front ahead of their clash with Sheffield United as they look to continue their strong start to the Championship season.

Daniel Farke's side welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road on Friday night, looking to be the first side this season to beat the Blades and move closer to the top of the Championship table. Currently fifth after a tough start to the campaign, Leeds have drawn their last two games including against top of the table Sunderland, where they threw away all three points with a late Illan Meslier blunder.

They are heading into their Yorkshire derby with some concerns over personnel though; Brenden Aaronson, who has started seven of their first nine games, played 90 minutes for the USA on Wednesday morning (UK time) and is unlikely to be able to start against the Blades, while Ao Tanaka is in a similar position having played 90 minutes for Japan on Tuesday afternoon.

It will put stress on a Leeds squad already stretched thin by injuries, but Farke had a promising update on that front, revealing that two of his forwards should be back in contention to feature against Sheffield United in the shape of Dan James and summer addition Manor Solomon.

"Good news", he revealed. "Daniel and Manor are since late last week back in team training. Major parts of team training." And there was more good news from the Leeds boss.

"Leader" ahead of schedule on injury

That comes as Leeds battle a trio of knee injuries, with all of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober sidelined with problems in the early part of the season. And while both Ampadu and Gruev are expected to miss the rest of 2024 and perhaps the beginning of 2025, there is better news on Wober, with Farke revealing that he is ahead of schedule.

The centre-back, whom former boss Jesse Marsch described as a "leader" during his time at Elland Road, is yet to feature for Farke's side this season due to injuries, but Farke revealed that he was "ahead of schedule" and that he "may be back before the next [international] break", which comes in just under a month's time.

And his return could have major implications, as it could allow Farke to push Pascal Struijk into midfield when required as he looks to battle the injury crisis in the heart of the Leeds engine room. Though the Leeds boss is yet to ask Struijk to do so, the Dutch defender has played there for Leeds previously in both the Premier League and Championship to mixed effect.

Pascal Struijk's position for Leeds Position Games played Centre-back 80 Left-back 27 Defensive midfield 14

Though hardly a perfect solution, it could be one that is trialled if Leeds are unable to get another body through the door after a deal for Cheikhou Kouyate fell through, and Wober's return could be key to that tactical shift.