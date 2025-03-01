Leeds United have the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Championship table as they play host to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, prior to Sheffield United's clash later in the day.

The Whites continued their unbeaten run against teams in Yorkshire in the league with a 3-1 win over the Blades in their last outing in the division.

Two late goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe, after an equaliser from Junior Firpo, secured all three points for the West Yorkshire outfit in that all-Yorkshire meeting, which created a five-point gap between the two sides.

Whilst it was a terrific second half performance and result for Leeds, Daniel Farke could make a change to his team from that game by finally dropping Brenden Aaronson to the bench.

Why Brenden Aaronson should be dropped

The USA international has started 32 of his 34 appearances in the Championship so far this season, but should be ruthlessly binned from the XI for today's game.