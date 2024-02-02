Despite drawing against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last weekend, things are going reasonably well for Leeds United at the moment.

Daniel Farke has seen his side win five out of the last six games to extend the gap between themselves and fifth place, and the club completed a signing on deadline day that will make the squad stronger.

The Athletic's Leeds writer, Phil Hay, confirmed at around midday that the Peackocks had agreed with last season's Championship champions, Burnely, to take Welsh full-back Connor Roberts on loan for the rest of the season.

Roberts could solve a problem for Farke

Now, the arrival of Roberts is brilliant for Leeds in and of itself, as the 28-year-old will bring masses of experience with him having spent time playing in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.

However, the fact that he is an out-and-out, no-nonsense right-back - with the odd appearance in midfield here and there - is perhaps the most crucial thing for Farke.

This is because, as things stand and with Stuart Dallas out injured and Jamie Shackleton not impressing Farke, the Whites are entirely lacking in right-back depth.

This lack of options has led to the incredibly exciting Archie Gray moving from his preferred position of central midfield to right-back earlier this season.

However, with Roberts now at the club, the young prospect has a chance to show the Elland Road faithful what he can do in the middle of the park.

The stats that show why Gray should be in midfield

Now, the first thing to note is that while the arrival of Roberts will likely mean Gray no longer starts at right-back, that doesn't mean that the 17-year-old was poor there, if anything, given his age and the fact that it isn't his natural position, you'd have to say he did rather well given the circumstances, something represented by his respectable match ratings from Beren Cross of LeedsLive.

Still, the Durham-born gem is a natural midfielder and even said as much in an interview with the Guardian: "I think my best position will be as a box-to-box midfielder."

So, is he right? Do the numbers from his time in youth football reflect this opinion? Well, unsurprisingly, the professional footballer knows his best position.

The difference in output is vast when comparing his appearances in central areas to those he's made at right-back.

In 17 games on the right of the defence, the "magnificent" youngster, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has provided just a single assist.

In contrast, in the 29 games the £5k-per-week earner has played in a central or attacking midfield area, he has scored three goals and provided four assists, giving him a goal involvement every 4.1 games.

Archie Gray's Output by Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Right-Back 17 0 1 Central Midfield 16 0 1 Attacking Midfield 13 3 3 Defensive midfield 6 0 0 Centre-Forward 2 0 0 Left-Winger 1 0 0 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Considering he is still just 17 years old, a return like that is encouraging, and suggests that Kulig is not being hyperbolic when he refers to the Leeds ace as a "wonderkid."