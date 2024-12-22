Leeds United made it nine home wins in a row on Saturday, claiming a 4-0 victory over newly promoted Oxford United at Elland Road.

The win keeps Daniel Farke’s side within touching distance of current Championship leaders Sheffield United, who maintained the two-point cushion after their own victory against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Yesterday was also the ninth consecutive match on home soil in which the Whites registered two or more goals, a run that has seen the club boast the best home record of any side in the division to date.

Such a record could be pivotal come the end of the campaign as the club look to secure a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence from England’s top flight.

If they are to achieve such a feat, the upcoming January transfer window may be crucial, with numerous players already touted with a move to Yorkshire.

Leeds’ January move for PL star

The January transfer window is always a difficult period to conduct transfer business, with no side wanting to part ways with any of their star players given the lack of time to identify a replacement.

However, journalist John Percy claimed earlier this week that Farke’s men could return to a deal for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele after previously targeting a move in the summer.

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined the Reds for £11m from Norwich City last January, has found minutes hard to come by in 2024/25, featuring for just 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle back in August.

He’s found it difficult to dislodge either of Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic from the heart of Nuno Espírito Santo’s backline, with the aforementioned duo helping to their record of the joint-third-lowest goals conceded in the Premier League.

As a result, the 22-year-old could be allowed to depart the City Ground on a temporary basis in the coming weeks, potentially being an upgrade on one player currently plying his trade in Yorkshire.

Why Omobamidele would be an upgrade on Struijk

Centre-back Pascal Struijk has been an influential figure within the Leeds backline over recent months, starting in 21 matches this campaign, but was an unused substitute during yesterday’s win against Oxford.

The Dutchman has recently been touted with a move to join top-flight sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of January, which could bring an end to his near five-year spell at the club.

Undoubtedly, it would take a huge fee to prise the 25-year-old away from Farke’s side given his importance to the squad in recent months, but should the worst come to fruition, Omobamidele would be a superb temporary fix in their quest for promotion.

The former Norwich ace made his name under Farke during their time together at Carrow Road, potentially rekindling their partnership whilst providing an upgrade on current star Struijk.

When comparing their respective stats from the previous campaign, the Irishman has bettered the former Ajax star in numerous key areas, doing so in a higher division after his spell as a starter towards the back end of last season for Forest.

How Omobamidele and Struijk compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Omobamidele Struijk Games played 13 23 Goals & assists 0 3 Pass accuracy 90% 90% Tackles won in defensive third 1 0.7 Blocks made 1.5 1.1 Interceptions 1.6 0.9 Clearances 4.8 3.5 Stats via FBref

The “unbelievable” talent, as dubbed by international teammate Gavin Bazunu, may have contributed with fewer goals, but defensively, he outclassed the wanted Leeds man, winning more tackles in the defensive third and making more blocks per 90.

Omobamidele also completed more interceptions and made more clearances, playing a crucial role in maintaining the Reds’ top-flight status for another season.

He mainly operated in a right-side centre-back role during his previous time working under Farke, which could result in Joe Rodon operating on the left, allowing the pair to strike up a solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

However, regardless of which side the German would utilise him in, it’s evident that he would be a superb addition to the current squad, further strengthening their ambitions of returning to the Premier League come the end of May.