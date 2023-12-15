The January transfer window is just over two weeks away and Leeds United could dip into the market to bolster their team ahead of the second half of the season.

Daniel Farke's side are currently third in the Championship table and pushing to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Whites were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with Sam Allardyce in charge after three years at the top table of English football.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear did reveal back in October that funds would be available to use during the January window, and stressed that the club do have loan spots that can be used to improve the squad.

It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether or not Leeds do decide to make any changes to their roster in an attempt to bolster their chances of promotion heading into the final few months of the campaign.

They have been touted with an interest in a new centre-forward ahead of January as Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been linked with a possible move.

Leeds transfer news - Ali Al-Hamadi

TEAMtalk reported in November that a number of EFL clubs are eyeing up the League Two star as they consider a potential swoop for his services next month.

The outlet named Derby County, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Leeds as four of the interested parties, although it remains to be seen who is leading the race at this time.

It was also reported that Barnsley and Peterborough had bids rejected for the Iraq international during the summer transfer window just gone.

Wimbledon are said to be reluctant to cash in on their star man in January and there is no mention of exactly how much it would cost the Whites to land his signature.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Leeds may be in 'two minds' over whether or not to sanction an exit for striker Joe Gelhardt next month.

The reporter said that the English youngster could remain at Elland Road due to the possibility of injuries and suspensions possibly opening the door for him to receive more game time during the second half of the season.

Leeds opted to reject a loan offer from Ipswich Town, who were one of four interested parties, over the summer and he was reportedly assured that there would be a role in the team for him this term.

However, Gelhardt has not been able to break into the side and January would be the perfect opportunity to send him out on loan to play regular football.

The point about the club needing depth from Jones, though, is an important one and that is why the signing of Al-Hamadi could allow Farke to finally bin the young forward as it would provide him with another option at the top end of the pitch to make up for Gelhardt's exit.

Joe Gelhardt's record in 2023

The 21-year-old striker was sent out on loan to Sunderland for the second half of last season after it was decided that he would not play a significant role in their Premier League campaign.

Gelhardt linked up with Tony Mowbray's side and was a regular starter for the Black Cats as the left-footed gem made 18 appearances and started 16 times in the Championship.

In that time, the former Wigan prospect did not offer a regular source of quality as either a scorer or a creator of goals through the middle of the pitch.

The Sunderland attacker found the back of the net three times in those 18 matches and missed five 'big chances' in front of goal, to go alongside three assists and two 'big chances' created.

Statistic Gelhardt for Leeds U21s (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 20 Assists Six

Leeds and Farke then decided to keep him around the group this term after his experience at Championship level but things have not gone his way so far.

Gelhardt has made five league appearances for the Whites and started twice this season, with our of those outings and both of those starts came in August, and not contributed with a goal or an assist.

Since the start of September, the 21-year-old attacker has been an unused substitute in eight of his last nine matchday involvements for the club.

He has seemingly not done enough to convince Farke to utilise him as a regular, either off the bench or a starter, and that is why Al-Hamadi could now be brought in to replace him in January.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Al-Hamadi

The 6 foot 2 finisher, albeit at a lower level, has had a far more enjoyable 2023 than Gelhardt in terms of his output in the final third.

He joined Wimbledon in January of this year and hit the ground running with an eye-catching return of ten goals and one assist in 15 League Two starts.

The 21-year-old marksman has followed that up with a terrific start to the 2023/24 campaign as both a scorer or a creator of goals as a number nine.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson claimed that the striker has what it takes to go all the way to the top of the game and described him as a "shining light".

It has not hard to see why his manager rates him so highly when you consider his form this term as Al-Hamadi has plundered ten goals and five assists in 17 League Two starts.

This means that the Wimbledon star has contributed with 20 goals and six assists in 32 league starts for his club throughout 2023 so far.

Whereas, Gelhardt has managed three goals and three assists in 18 league starts for Sunderland and Leeds combined since the start of this year.

These statistics show that Leeds would be signing a player who has been in red-hot form for his club to replace a player who has not been consistent at the top end of the pitch.

Whether or not Al-Hamadi can translate that form over to the Championship remains to be seen but his statistics indicate that he would be an exciting addition to the squad and one that would allow Farke to bin Gelhardt in January.