Leeds United will want to get back to winning ways at the weekend immediately, the Whites hosting last season's Championship playoff finalists Coventry City in front of an expectant Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side weren't anywhere near their free-flowing best away at Sunderland last time out, succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 defeat which put an end to Leeds' seven-game unbeaten streak in the division.

The popular German manager in West Yorkshire could soon not be liked as much by this usually dependable first-team star if he's dropped for the game on Saturday however, Joel Piroe second-rate throughout the away contest at Sunderland with his spot in the team up for grabs consequently.

Joel Piroe's game vs Sunderland in numbers

Piroe's performance at the Stadium of Light was noticeably flat compared to his recent displays, the Dutch striker scoring in Leeds' last home match before this defeat against Sunderland.

He barely troubled Anthony Patterson in the Black Cats' goal all night away from the comforts of Elland Road - the former Swansea City forward registering just one shot on target in the narrow defeat as per Sofascore.

Piroe and the rest of his Leeds teammates just couldn't get into their natural groove up against a staunchly organised Sunderland team, the Whites firing a blank unusually over the 90 minutes.

The 6 foot 1 attacker would only amass 28 touches in total in a quiet showing, with Patterson in the Black Cats net even coming away from the game with more touches at 32.

It would lead to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth giving Piroe a 5/10 rating for his efforts in a post-match article, stating that the ex-Swans man wasn't 'incisive' enough when bombing forward.

Leeds' number seven wasn't the only player having an off-day for the visitors, Daniel James was in blistering form before this clash but was poor in the 1-0 loss - inaccurate with all three of his crosses into the area with Daniel Ballard barely having to flinch to clear the ball away from danger for the hosts.

Farke could shake up the Leeds personnel in attack therefore for this weekend's encounter with Mark Robins' underperforming Sky Blues, Wilfried Gnonto edging closer to being in line for a start after a promising cameo off the bench on Tuesday night.

Wilfried Gnonto's game vs Sunderland in numbers

The diminutive Italian figure has managed to turn his Leeds career around quickly, with Gnonto at one point refusing to play for the club owing to transfer interest from the Premier League.

He's by no means a consistent first-team presence under Farke now - only starting six games this season - but he's a useful squad member as he proved away versus the Black Cats.

Given a 'second chance' by his manager after a notable falling out behind the scenes, the "pocket rocket" - as he once was dubbed by Tam McManus was fully committed to attempting to help his team pull off a comeback against Sunderland when on the pitch.

The 20-year-old would fail to have a single shot on goal, but the tricky Italian forward was successful with his only dribble attempt of the contest.

In contrast, James didn't attempt a single dribble past his Sunderland marker over 75 minutes in a bid to unlock a dogged Black Cats defence.

Moreover, Gnonto launched himself into numerous ground duels to try and win contentious balls and spring an attack - winning 66% of his ground duels, full of energy and life when introduced into the game.

Farke could start the "dangerous" forward - as he once was referred to by ex-Manchester United striker and current football pundit Michael Owen - ahead of a misfiring James or he could reshuffle the forward line altogether and start the ex-Zurich man in a number ten role.

Piroe could miss out as a result, Farke potentially unafraid to make big judgement calls to try and boost his team to then pull off more vital victories.