Leeds United were left disappointed coming from Lancashire on Saturday after they could only scramble to secure a draw away at Preston North End.

They found themselves 1-0 down to a strike from Brad Potts in the first-half and spent the rest of the game struggling to break down Paul Heckingbottom's side, before a stoppage time own goal from Jack Whatmough made it 1-1.

The result has left the Whites in second place in the Championship table, three points behind Sheffield United in first, and Daniel Farke will surely have his sights set on moving to the top.

One player who could be ruthlessly ditched from the starting line-up in order to help Leeds to go one step further is attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has struggled in recent weeks.

Brenden Aaronson's recent form for Leeds

The USA international lined up as the number ten in the 1-1 draw with Preston and produced an underwhelming display for the West Yorkshire outfit.

He failed to create a single chance for his teammates in 65 minutes on the pitch and missed a 'big chance', as Sam Byram's flick to him in the box presented a fantastic opportunity to hit the target - only for Aaronson to fire well over the bar.

The former RB Salzburg star has now produced one goal, zero assists, and zero 'big chances' created in his last eight matches in the Championship for Leeds, with the goal coming in the form of a tap in from close range against Middlesbrough.

Farke must, now, finally ditch him from the starting line-up because of his lack of production at the top end of the pitch, and he could do so by unleashing another player in a new role at Elland Road.

The Leeds star who could learn a new role

Mateo Joseph initially thought he had secured the draw off the bench for the Whites on Saturday, only for it to end up being an own goal from Whatmough, after his run and attempted flick at the near post created the equaliser.

The Spain U21 international, who has played the vast majority of his career as a centre-forward, appeared to be in a slightly deeper role when he came on, with Patrick Bamford ahead of him, and it almost worked perfectly after he jumped onto a loose ball around 25 yards out and drove forward before firing an excellent shot from distance that forced Freddie Woodman to parry it wide.

Joseph, who was hailed as "dynamite" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is a dynamic forward who can drive with the ball, create chances for his teammates, and link-up play, which is why he could suit playing as a number ten.

24/25 Championship Mateo Joseph Appearances 21 Starts 10 Goals 2 Big chances created 4 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the academy graduate has not found his feet as a goalscorer, yet, but has shown impressive creativity, with four 'big chances' created in ten starts.

This suggests that he could thrive as an attacking midfielder, in a position to create chances for his teammates, and that is why Farke should finally ditch Aaronson to unleash Joseph in a new role.