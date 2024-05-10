Leeds United do not yet know whether they will be competing in the Premier League or the Championship when the 2024/25 campaign begins in August.

The Whites are currently in the play-offs in the second tier and will need to come out on top against Norwich City in the semi-finals before winning at Wembley later this month to secure a place in the top-flight for next season.

Daniel Farke's side finished six points off the automatic promotion places and lost four of their last six matches in the league before the end of the regular campaign.

This means that the Yorkshire-based outfit head into this two-legged clash with David Wagner's Yellows off the back of a poor run of form in the division.

Despite the players and coaching staff currently needing to focus on matters on the training pitch ahead of their trip to Norfolk on Sunday, the Whites are reportedly already looking at players to potentially bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds United's interest in defensive midfielder

A recent report from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, as relayed by Sport Witness, claimed that Leeds are one of a number of teams interested in a swoop for defensive midfielder Mandela Keita.

The 21-year-old star is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from OH Leuven, having initially joined the club on a temporary basis in January of last year.

The report stated that there is a mandatory purchase clause if certain conditions are met in his loan deal, but did not reveal whether or not those conditions have been met by this point.

However, it did add that Mandela is interested in making a move away from Belgium to make the switch to England this summer, amid interest from a number of teams.

The outlet named Leeds, Blackburn Rovers, and Norwich as three of the sides eyeing up the talented ace, as they are all said to be tracking Keita's situation in the Pro League.

Leeds and the Canaries, of course, face off against each other in the play-offs and the winner will earn a place at Wembley, which will then give them a chance to seal promotion to the Premier League.

Earning a spot in the top-flight could give that team an advantage in the race to land Keita as they would be able to offer Premier League football, and possibly higher wages given the uptick in revenue from getting promoted.

If the Whites can win the race for his signature, whether they are in the top division or the Championship, Farke could brutally ditch Ilia Greuv as a starter for the club, with the Antwerp star coming in to replace him in the lineup.

Ilia Gruev's form for Leeds this season

The Bulgaria international arrived at Elland Road on a permanent deal from Werder Bremen last summer and has had mixed success throughout the season.

He did not immediately force his way into the starting XI under the German head coach as Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara were the preferred pairing, with the ex-Bundesliga ace making nine appearances as a substitute during the first half of the campaign.

However, when Ampadu was called upon to play at centre-back next to Joe Rodon, a space opened up in midfield at the start of 2024 and the midfield ace has been a regular fixture in the lineup when available.

Gruev ended the regular season with 20 league starts to his name and he showcased some good and bad qualities in the middle of the park.

Ilia Gruev vs midfielders 23/24 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Assists (0.05) Bottom 31% Shot-creating actions (1.37) Bottom 12% Pass accuracy (90%) Top 3% Progressive passes (4.36) Top 47% Progressive carries (0.56) Bottom 15% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, his play in possession has had positives and negatives, with a high completion rate and above-average progressive passing, but well below average when it comes to creating shooting opportunities for his teammates and carrying the ball forward.

LeedsLive's Beren Cross awarded Gruev a player rating of 4/10 for his most recent display against Southampton in the league, citing that he looked rusty and off the pace, as the midfielder lost three of his four duels on the day.

Farke could now land an upgrade on the Bulgarian gem and ruthlessly ditch him from the starting XI next season by securing a deal to sign Keita ahead of Blackburn and Norwich.

Why Mandela Keita could replace Ilia Gruev

The 5 foot 11 star could be a fantastic signing to take the former Werder Bremen maestro's place in the lineup if he can translate his form from the Pro League over to English football next season.

Firstly, Keita ranks within the top 38% of Pro League midfielders for assists per 90 (0.12), the top 31% for progressive passes per 90 (5.58), and the top 42% for progressive carries per 90 (1.34), to go along with a pass success rate of 89.4%.

This suggests that the 21-year-old dynamo offers more than Gruev in possession as he completes his passes at a similar rate whilst progressing the ball more, through passes and carries, and assisting his teammates more frequently.

The Belgium international has the quality to progress play on a regular basis from a defensive midfield position, which can help to break down low blocks as he plays the ball between the lines to find his team's attackers in dangerous positions.

As you can see in the table below, Keita, who was lauded as an "exceptional" talent by U23 scout Antonio Mango, also has the potential to be an upgrade on the Leeds dud with his work out of possession.

23/24 season Mandela Keita (Pro League) Ilia Gruev (Championship) Appearances 26 29 Tackles per game 2.5 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.7 0.9 Ball recoveries per game 6.9 3.1 Duel success rate 57% 56% Error led to shot or goal 0 0 Stats via Sofascore

The Pro League star has won a higher percentage of his defensive duels whilst also making significantly more tackles, interceptions, and recoveries per game to cut out opposition attacks.

Overall, Keita appears to offer more to his side on and off the ball than Gruev does to the Whites, which is why Farke could ruthlessly drop the 4/10 dud to the bench next season by swooping for the Norwich and Blackburn target.