Leeds United are currently second in the Championship table after 20 matches following Sheffield United's win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Whites are three points ahead of Burnley in third place and will be looking to maintain their position in the automatic promotion places over the months to come.

Daniel Farke's side finished third in the division at the end of last season and, ultimately, lost 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final, which meant that they were unable to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The West Yorkshire outfit lost a number of their top players from the 2023/24 campaign after they failed to achieve promotion back to the top-flight, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, and Glen Kamara.

Those sales did, however, allow Leeds to dip into the market to strengthen their squad, with the likes of Largie Ramazani, Joe Rothwell, Ao Tanaka, and Joe Rodon.

One player who has had a mixed start to life at Elland Road since his move to the club in the summer transfer window, though, is winger Manor Solomon.

Manor Solomon's form for Leeds this season

The Israel international was brought in on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and there may have been a degree of expectation over his performances.

Solomon arrived as a 25-year-old attacker with experience in the top-flight with Spurs and Fulham, rather than coming in from a lower league or as a young player in one of their first loan spells, which meant that supporters - and the club - may have expected him to hit the ground running in the Championship.

His debut suggested that that was going to be the case. The loanee started on his debut against Hull in August and registered an assist with a brilliant run and cross for Mateo Joseph in the 2-0 win.

Since then, however, Solomon has produced two goals and zero assists in 12 appearances in the second tier for Leeds, and both of those goals came in the 4-3 win over Swansea.

This means that the Spurs loanee has failed to provide a goal or an assist in 11 of his 13 appearances for the Whites since his move to Elland Road in the summer.

He has, to put it simply, not provided enough quality in the final third on a consistent basis and Leeds should consider sending him back to the Premier League side next month, as it could allow them to go and recruit a better option in that position.

In fact, the Whites have been linked with a potential move for a player who could come in and offer more than Solomon on the left flank in the second half of the season.

Leeds United linked with League One starlet

It was recently reported by TEAMtalk that Leeds United are one of a number of clubs in the race to sign Aston Villa forward Louie Barry next month.

The 21-year-old sensation is currently on loan with Stockport County in League One but the Villans are said to be weighing up their options with him ahead of the January window, as they feel that he could benefit from playing at a higher level than the third tier.

It was claimed that the Whites have joined the race to secure his signature and that they are keen to add him to their squad to help with his development over the coming months.

The outlet added that Villa have the option to recall him from his loan with Stockport in January and named Leeds and Middlesbrough as two of a number of Championship teams interested in landing his services.

This means that there could be fierce competition for Barry and that it will not be an easy deal for Farke's side to get over the line when the January transfer window officially opens for business next month.

It is one that the German head coach should push the board to get done, though, as signing the Aston Villa youngster to bolster his squad could allow him to brutally bin Solomon ahead of the second half of the season.

Why Leeds should sign Louie Barry

Firstly, Leeds should sign Barry because he is a left-sided attacker who could provide the likes of Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto with competition on the left flank, which would mean that Solomon is not needed.

That would, in theory, allow the Whites to send the Israel international back to Tottenham, if such a clause exits in the deal, after his underwhelming start to his loan spell with the club.

Leeds should also swoop for the 21-year-old star because he is a promising young talent who has been in terrific form in League One for Stockport so far this season.

The former England youth international, who scored 23 goals in 30 matches for Villa at youth level, has racked up 15 goals in all competitions for the third tier outfit.

This comes after the Villa youngster, whose composure was once hailed as "incredible" by Declan Rice, produced nine goals and four assists in 20 matches for Stockport on loan in League Two during the 2023/24 campaign.

24/25 season Louie Barry (League One) Manor Solomon (Championship) Appearances 19 13 Goals 14 2 Big chances created 4 2 Assists 1 1 Dribbles completed per game 2.6 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Barry has caught the eye with a whopping 18 goals and 'big chances' created combined in just 19 League One appearances, whilst Solomon has only managed four in 13 Championship outings.

The Stockport loanee is a left winger who can dribble past opponents and cut inside onto his stronger right foot to cause havoc in the final third, which has resulted in plenty of big moments this season - as shown by his goalscoring output from the left flank.

Barry has yet to prove himself in the Championship but appears to be too good to be playing in the third tier and Leeds should offer him a chance to showcase his talent at a higher level, brutally binning Solomon in the process.