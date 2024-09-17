Leeds United return to action in the Championship on Saturday as they travel away from Elland Road to take on Cardiff City in Wales in their sixth league outing of the season.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley in West Yorkshire last weekend, thanks to a goal from Luca Koleosho.

Daniel Farke's side will be without Dan James once again as the Wales international remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out until after the international break in October.

His absence is a blow for the German head coach because he has proven himself to be a very capable Championship performer over the past 13 months.

Dan James' Championship form for Leeds

The Welsh speedster started this season with one goal and zero assists in the first three matches of the second tier campaign, scoring in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the club's first win.

This comes after his superb performances in the division during the 2023/24 campaign under Farke, as Leeds finished third in the league and lost in the play-off final.

2023/24 Championship Dan James Appearances 40 Goals 13 Assists 7 Big chances created 13 Key passes per game 1.4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, James provided regular quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a right wing position for the Whites.

The 26-year-old star was a reliable goalscoring outlet for Leeds and Farke could ease the blow of losing him to injury by unleashing a goalscoring forward from the academy - Luca Thomas.

Why Luca Thomas should be unleashed

The amazing U21s starlet was once described as a "versatile" attacker by journalist Graham Smyth, which is backed up by his ability to play on either flank or through the middle as a centre-forward.

This means that Farke could utilise him in a multitude of roles, whether that is on the right as a direct replacement for James, or as depth on the left wing and at striker.

Thomas has started this season with two goals in two Premier League 2 matches for the U21 side and boasts an impressive record at U21 and U18 level.

The former Manchester City gem racked up 23 goals and three assists in 32 appearances for the U18s before stepping up to the next age group at Thorp Arch.

Since making the step up, the versatile talent has produced eight goals and four assists in 27 games for the U21s, with all of those goal contributions coming in his last 20 outings at that level.

Thomas, who turned 20 this week, has proven himself to be a reliable goalscoring outlet for the U18s and U21s as a winger or striker and Farke should now unleash him in the first-team to see if he can handle another step up, to ease the blow of losing James to injury.

If he can translate his academy form over to the senior side then the German head coach could have his next Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph on his hands.