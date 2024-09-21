Leeds United are back in action this afternoon in the Championship as they travel away from Elland Road to take to the field against Cardiff City.

The Whites are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Scott Parker's Burnley last time out in West Yorkshire, thanks to a first-half strike from Luca Koleosho.

It was their first loss of the season in the Championship, having drawn two and won two of their opening four games, and Daniel Farke will be hoping that his team responds strongly.

The German head coach could be forced into making at least one change from the starting XI that was selected against the Clarets, though, due to injury.

Leeds United injury latest

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Farke revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon is a 'major doubt' for the clash with Cardiff.

The winger has a back injury and may not be fit enough to be available for selection in Wales, which would leave the left wing position open for another player to come in.

He started the defeat to Burnley and was partially at fault for Koleosho's goal after slipping up inside the opposition half and gifting the ball to the young winger.

Meanwhile, Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo, and Joe Rothwell are all expected to be in contention to feature despite dealing with their own respective injury issues.

Farke could, though, ease the blow of potentially losing Solomon to injury by finally unleashing Largie Ramazani from the start against Cardiff.

Why Largie Ramazani should be unleashed

The Whites swooped to sign the Belgian winger from Spanish side Almeria following on from the departure of Crysencio Summerville during the summer transfer window.

However, the former Manchester United academy prospect has yet to make his full debut for Leeds, having been used as a substitute against Hull and Burnley - completing 100% of his attempted passes in both matches.

Solomon provided an assist, for Mateo Joseph, on his debut against the Tigers with a terrific near-post cross from the left wing and Ramazani has the potential to brilliantly replace the Israel international's creativity on the flank.

The right-footed starlet, who was once described as "electric" and a counter-attacking "weapon" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, played in LaLiga for Almeria, as they were relegated from the division, and showed great promise as a creative threat.

23/24 LaLiga Largie Ramazani Appearances 29 Starts 16 Goals 3 Big chances created 10 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Ramazani created an eye-catching ten 'big chances' in just 16 starts in the Spanish top-flight, to go along with three goals.

The Leeds whiz was let down by his wasteful teammates, though, as they did not make the most of his creativity, scoring five goals from those chances.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the Belgian gem to unlock Cardiff this afternoon by creating high-quality opportunities for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Joseph, Joel Piroe, and Wilfried Gnonto, which is why he could ease the blow of losing Solomon to injury.