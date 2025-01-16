Throughout the 2024/25 Championship campaign, Leeds United have possessed the most potent attack in the division, scoring 48 times in 26 outings - with no side scoring more to date.

Joel Piroe has been the leading lad for Daniel Farke’s side, scoring ten times in his opening 26 matches, with the Dutchman the only man into double figures so far.

Such a record in the final third has been all the more impressive considering the club lost two of their biggest stars in the form of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville over the summer after failing to secure promotion.

The German has been superb since arriving at Elland Road back in the summer of 2023, trying to add yet another second-division promotion to his already impressive CV.

However, he’s been unable to rely on one player who’s been unable to produce the goods in front of goals for the Whites over the last couple of months.

The latest on Patrick Bamford's future at Leeds

Striker Patrick Bamford was for a long time the club’s main man within the final third, but over the last few months, his performance levels have significantly dropped - resulting in him losing his starting role.

The Englishman has failed to find the back of the net since the victory against Middlesbrough back in April, currently enduring a nine month spell without a goal.

Such a run is made even more crazy when knowing that the 31-year-old is currently the club’s highest earner, pocketing a mammoth £70k-per-week, completely overpaying for a player who has struggled in recent times.

However, despite the lack of form, Bamford has attracted big interest from various sides across the EFL including Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham - with Farke desperately needing to cash in on the first team ace given the interest.

Undoubtedly, the lack of options at the top end of the pitch could see Bamford have to wait for a move to materialise elsewhere, but it’s crucial that the hierarchy move him on before the end of the month.

Such a transfer away from Elland Road could allow the boss to reignite a move for a player who was touted with a move to Yorkshire over the last couple of weeks.

Farke could end Bamford’s Leeds career with £8.5m talisman

Just prior to Christmas, it was reported that Leeds were monitoring Hammarby IF striker Jusef Erabi over a potential move during the January window.

The interest came after previously following the 21-year-old during the summer, with this month presenting another opportunity for Farke’s side to secure a move for the youngster.

The previous report stated that Erabi’s current side wanted a fee in the region of £8.5m for his services, but it’s unclear if the Whites would pay such a fee in January for the talent.

However, should they decide to move for the “prolific” Swede, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would provide the added ammunition to the current squad to bolster their promotion ambitions.

Erabi has scored nine times in this calendar year for Hammarby, massively outscoring current Leeds ace Bamford, with a move allowing him to provide needed competition to Piroe in attacking areas.

He’s also achieved a much higher shot-on-target accuracy rate, highlighting his clinical edge in front of goal, allowing Farke’s side to increase their already potent record in 2024/25.

How Erabi compares to Patrick Bamford in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Erabi Bamford Games played 23 10 Minutes played 1670 133 Goals & assists 10 0 Shot-on-target accuracy 43% 10% Fouls won 1.8 0.7 Times caught offside 0.7 1.3 Stats via FBref

The youngsters' stats demonstrate the quality he possesses, with the £8.5m fee potentially seeming like a huge price tag, but one that could turn out to be a shrewd investment should he improve further as a result of any move.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

It may seem harsh that Bamford has been pushed ever closer to the exit door in Yorkshire over recent weeks, but it’s a surprise to no one given his lack of form with a move away from Elland Road desperately needed to reignite his confidence in attacking areas.

The hole vacated by the 31-year-old could make Erabi the perfect option to fill the void, allowing the club to make a huge leap in their ambitions of returning to the Premier League come the end of May.