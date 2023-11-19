Leeds United have enjoyed an impressive return to Championship football as they currently sit third within the division after 16 matches this season.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which ended a three-year stay in the top-flight, and reacted by appointing Daniel Farke to lead them back to glory.

He was able to bring in nine new signings to bolster his squad; including Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara, Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev, Sam Byram, Djed Spence, and Ethan Ampadu.

However, Farke could take his number of new recruits this season into double figures as the Whites have recently been linked with a swoop for Ryan Kent.

TEAMtalk claimed that Leeds and Bournemouth are both interested in a deal to sign the Fenerbahce forward on loan, as the English whiz has struggled since his move to Turkey from Rangers over the summer.

The German head coach must now secure a deal to sign the former Liverpool prospect during the January transfer window as he could be a lethal partner for Piroe at the top end of the pitch.

Piroe's season in numbers

Leeds snapped the Dutch centre-forward from Championship rivals Swansea City over the summer and he has hit the ground running with six goals and one assist in 13 league appearances.

Only Crysencio Summerville has as many league goals for the Whites this season as Piroe and this illustrates how important his strikes have been for the club.

There could be more to come from the 24-year-old whiz, though, as he plundered 19 goals for the Swans last term and an eye-catching 22 league strikes during the 2021/22 campaign, which was his debut season in English football.

Bringing in a winger like Kent could provide Piroe with another source of creativity to produce more chances for impressive forward to add to his goal tally.

The statistics that show why Kent could be a lethal partner for Piroe

During his time with Rangers, the English whiz proved himself to be a consistent creative presence for the Scottish giants and he could offer up a constant supply of opportunities for the Dutchman.

Kent has yet to provide a goal or an assist in seven league matches for Fenerbahce this season but arrived in Turkey off the back of a return of 33 goals and 56 assists in 218 games for the Light Blues.

The 27-year-old talent racked up ten assists, alongside three goals, in 29 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

That came after the gem produced an eye-catching 19 assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Rangers during the previous season, which showcased his ability to set up his teammates on a regular basis.

The £33k-per-week magician, who was described as a "wizard" by former teammate Leon Balogun, has not had the best of times in Turkey but previous form for the Scottish giants suggests that he could be an excellent pick-up for Leeds.

Kent could come in and offer a creative outlet out wide and another player to supply Piroe with chances at the top end of the pitch, alongside Summerville and Georgino Rutter.