There are just under two months left to run before the summer transfer window officially slams shut and there could still be plenty of change within the Leeds United squad before then.

The Whites failed to earn an instant return to the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 in the play-off final by Southampton at Wembley in May.

Daniel Farke led his side to a third-placed finish in the Championship and could not get over the line in the showpiece event in London, which means that the German head coach is now preparing for another year in the second tier.

The former Norwich boss' plans have already been dented by the departure of one of his key players as Archie Gray recently moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

Joe Rodon did come back the other way from Spurs, though, to sign a permanent deal after his loan stint at Elland Road during the 2023/24 campaign.

There could be further exits from West Yorkshire before the deadline passes at the end of August and that could open the door for more signings to be made by Farke and his recruitment team.

Possible change on the wing for Leeds

Firstly, Football Insider recently reported that Leeds are expected to cash in on at least two more star players before the end of the window.

The outlet named Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville as three gems who have attracted interest from top-flight clubs, and that they are all 'likely' to leave.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Italy U21 international, Gnonto, is pushing for a move away from Elland Road to bolster his international hopes, as a move to the Serie A could put him in the spotlight for Luciano Spalletti.

The former Inter and Zurich prospect leaving the club would mean that Leeds would likely have to dip into the market to sign a new winger, and they have been linked with a proven Championship star already.

Last month, The Athletic reported that the Whites are one of a number of teams interested in a possible swoop to sign Basel winger Liam Millar.

It was claimed that they are eyeing up the Canada international alongside fellow Championship sides Burnley and Sheffield United, who have just been relegated from the Premier League.

The former Liverpool youth player, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End, is said to be open to a return to England, but it remains to be seen how much Basel want for the electric forward.

If Leeds can win the race to sign Millar from the Swiss giants, though, then Farke could forget all about Gnonto by landing a fantastic winger at Championship level.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship performances for Leeds

The Italian dynamo remained at Elland Road last summer after the club's relegation from the Premier League, despite reportedly wanting to move on.

Sky Sports claimed that the attacker handed in an official transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to Everton, but the Whites dug their heels in and managed to keep hold of him.

The 20-year-old starlet was then a regular in the side, either as a starter or a substitute, throughout the 2023/24 Championship campaign - appearing in 36 of their 46 games.

Gnonto racked up eight goals and two assists in those 36 appearances in the second tier, along with zero goals and one assist in three play-off matches.

This was a solid return from the young whiz but his exit may not be a gigantic blow for Farke when you consider that the German boss would still have Dan James to call upon on the flank.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Dan James Appearances 36 40 xG 5.36 10.00 Goals 8 13 Big chances created 5 13 Assists 2 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Wales international outperformed Gnonto as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a right wing position.

He produced a staggering 26 goals and 'big chances' created combined, compared to the Italian's 13, and that is why signing an out-and-out right winger may not be a priority.

Instead, Leeds could forget about Gnonto by signing Millar - who predominantly plays on the left but can also play centrally and on the right - to replace him, with James then stepping into the first-choice role on the right.

Why Leeds should sign Liam Millar

Firstly, the Canada international is a young player, aged 24, who still has time to develop and improve over the years to come, which means that Farke could work with him on the pitch to grow his value.

This means that he would arrive as a signing to make an immediate impact on the pitch whilst also having the long-term in mind, as he could be a future asset for the club.

The Whites should also sign the £8k-per-week maestro as a replacement, even if not a direct one, for Gnonto because he has proven himself to be an excellent performer in the Championship.

23/24 Championship Liam Millar Appearances 35 xG 3.25 Goals 5 Big chances created 7 Assists 5 Dribbles completed per game 2.1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Canadian whiz produced ten direct goal contributions from the left flank, despite having to play in a wing-back role at times due to Ryan Lowe's 3-5-2 system.

A natural winger, Millar was forced slightly further back in that formation and that restricted what he could do in the final third, which is why his tally of ten goals and assists combined was particularly impressive.

In fact, he ranked within the top 1% of full-backs for progressive carries (5.90), successful take-ons (2.54), and touches in the opposition box (3.85) per 90, which speaks to how direct and electric he was down the flank.

Millar, who writer Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic described as being in "ridiculous" form for Preston, also ranked within the top 12% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.15) and the top 3% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.18).

Now, imagine the kind of impact he could have when playing as a natural winger in Farke's 4-2-3-1 system. The former Liverpool ace could thrive with his magical play on the ball, allowing the manager to forget all about Gnonto by providing fantastic quality and depth out wide.