Leeds United were left frustrated as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United away from Elland Road in the Championship last Friday night.

Crysencio Summerville provided the Whites with the opening goal as the Dutch winger curled the ball into the far corner after being played in by Georginio Rutter.

However, an equaliser before half time after some sloppy defending inside the box allowed the hosts to level the scores and Daniel Farke's side were unable to find a second goal to secure all three points.

Wilfried Gnonto was one of the players brought on to make an impact and failed to contribute to a winning performance with his cameo off the bench.

The Italy international managed zero shots on target, zero dribbles completed, and zero key passes in 20 minutes on the pitch in the 1-1 draw.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the former Zurich forward and it remains to be seen whether or not he will still be a Leeds player by the end of the upcoming January transfer window.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto and Ryan Kent

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this month that the Yorkshire-based outfit are prepared to cash in on the winger at the start of next year.

However, they will only opt to part ways with the 20-year-old prospect if their valuation is met and they are willing to keep hold of him beyond January if no acceptable offers arrive at their doorstep.

Last month, TEAMtalk claimed that Everton, Roma, and Lazio are all eyeing up a potential swoop to sign the Italian youngster in 2024.

The outlet claimed that there is a £25m price tag on his head and that sources close to the player view a transfer in January as being possible.

This comes after the attacker handed in a transfer request and failed to secure a switch to Goodison Park to join the Toffees during the summer transfer window, as the top-flight team had offers rejected for him and were unable to convince the recently-relegated club to do a deal.

If Leeds do move him on, Farke could land a dream replacement for Gnonto in a move to sign Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, who is a reported target for the club.

TEAMtalk have stated that the Whites, along with Premier League side Bournemouth and Scottish giants Rangers, are monitoring his situation ahead of January.

The Turkish outfit are prepared to send him out on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign after a poor start to life in the Super Lig. He has not adjusted to his new surroundings and teammates and all parties appear ready to resolve the situation with an exit.

It was also stated that Fenerbahce would be open to including an option-to-buy at the end of any loan deal for a fee within the region of £6m. This means that Leeds could bring him in on loan with a view to signing him permanently if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Gnonto's season in numbers

Kent could come in as a dream replacement for Gnonto as the winger could provide more quality in the immediate future than the young ace, who has struggled to deliver so far.

The former Inter prospect has been given plenty of opportunities to impress by Farke in the Championship this season but has been unable to make an impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

His cameo against Rotherham was not a flash in the pan for the talented forward as it was a familiar showing from him - with a distinct lack of involvement in front of goal.

So far this season, Gnonto has played 11 league matches - including six starts - and contributed with one goal and one assist in total.

He has averaged 0.3 shots on target and 0.5 key passes per game across those 11 appearances, which shows that the £25m-rated gem rarely troubles the goalkeeper or provides his teammates with an opportunity to find the back of the net.

Therefore, the 20-year-old dynamo does not offer a regular goal threat or a source of consistent creativity, despite playing in a wide or central attacking position.

Related Three dream replacements if Leeds sell Gnonto for £25m in January The Italy international has been linked with a possible move away from Elland Road this year.

Whereas, Kent's form for Rangers in recent seasons suggests that the potential is there for him to come in and provide goals and assists as a winger.

The statistics that show why Kent could be a dream Gnonto replacement

The English wizard has not produced a single goal or assist in the Super Lig for Fenerbahce this season but he has only started one match.

His previous performances for Rangers, having left the Scottish side over the summer, suggest that he can score and assist goals more frequently than Gnonto has this term.

Kent produced three goals and eight assists in 29 Premiership matches for the Light Blues throughout the 2022/23 campaign. He also created nine 'big chances' and made 2.2 key passes per game to provide his teammates with a host of presentable opportunities in front of goal.

That came after the 27-year-old whiz plundered two goals and eight assists in 27 league outings for the Gers during the 2021/22 season. In that time, the former Liverpool prospect created ten 'big chances' and made 1.7 key passes per clash.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard once described him as being "very dangerous" and his statistics over his last two seasons with the Scottish side back that up.

The £33k-per-week magician produced five goals and 17 assists in 56 league matches during that time, which is an average of one goal contribution every 2.43 outings.

Whereas, Gnonto has averaged a goal or an assist every 5.5 Championship appearances for Leeds during the current campaign, which is a considerably worse return in front of goal.

These statistics suggest that the English gem, if he can replicate his form at Rangers, could be a dream addition to Farke's squad to replace the Italy international if he moves on in January.

Even if he does not arrive as a regular starter out wide, their respective statistics indicate that Kent is more likely to come off the bench against Rotherham - or any other side in a similar situation - to make an impact in the final third.