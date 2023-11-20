Leeds United's business over the summer has helped them to enjoy a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign as they aim for an instant return to the Premier League.

The Whites were relegated from the top-flight at the end of last season to end their run of three years at the top table of English football, following their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

They now find themselves back in the Championship and fighting for promotion back to the big time, which is why they appointed second division expert Daniel Farke.

The 47-year-old tactician has won the league twice throughout his career, both times with Norwich City, and knows what it takes to get out of the second tier.

He was backed throughout the summer transfer window as Joel Piroe, Djed Spence, Jaidon Anthony, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara, Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev and Sam Byram were all brought in.

That may not be the end of their business this season, though, as the Whites have been touted with an interest in Fenerbahce forward Ryan Kent.

Leeds transfer news - Ryan Kent and Amad Diallo

TEAMtalk recently reported that Leeds are one of three clubs eyeing up the English winger ahead of a possible swoop to sign him during the upcoming January transfer window.

Premier League side Bournemouth and Scottish giants Rangers are also looking at the possibility of a move for the former Liverpool prospect, who left Ibrox on a free transfer over the summer.

His move to Turkey has not been a roaring success, as of yet, and the report stated that Fenerbahce are now prepared to sanction a loan for the 27-year-old whiz for the second half of the season.

They are also willing to include an option to buy as part of any deal, which could allow Leeds to snap him up on a permanent deal next summer.

However, Farke could land a dream alternative to Kent by securing a loan for another talented winger - Amad Diallo from Manchester United.

The Whites were reportedly keen on a temporary deal for the Ivory Coast international over the summer but a knee injury in pre-season put any talk of a transfer to bed.

TEAMtalk have since claimed that the Red Devils are now prepared to send him out on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign after he recovers from that pre-season blow.

Sunderland are said to be keen on a move to bring him back to the Stadium of Light after an impressive season on Wearside last term but Leeds must now reignite their interest in the young gem in January.

Amad could be a dream alternative to Kent as he is a proving Championship performer who showcased his ability at that level on a regular basis throughout the 2022/23 campaign and could, therefore, hit the ground running.

Whereas, Kent has spent the majority of his career in Scotland and has struggled since his move to Turkey earlier this year.

Ryan Kent's statistics since the start of last season

First of all, the 27-year-old flop has not made a positive impression on the pitch for Fenerbahce this season after his switch on a free transfer from Rangers.

The Oldham-born talent has only managed one goal and two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish giants, and two of those three goal contributions came in Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Kent has produced zero goals and zero assists in seven Super Lig outings throughout the 2023/24 campaign, although he has only started one of those matches.

His lack of quality in front of goal is startling, however, the ex-Gers star could lay some of the blame with his teammates as he has created two 'big chances' and not been rewarded with any assists.

The English forward's struggles for Fenerbahce have come off the back of an impressive season with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership under Michael Beale last term.

Kent racked up three goals and eight assists in 29 top-flight appearances for the Scottish giants, alongside nine 'big chances' created and 1.9 dribbles completed per match.

Although, he did also end up with zero goals and zero assists in six Champions League starts for the Light Blues, which was, perhaps, a warning as to what might, or might not rather, happen against a higher calibre of opponent.

Amad, on the other hand, has no recent poor performances to put behind him and, instead, would arrive at Elland Road off the back of positive memories on the pitch last term.

Amad's Sunderland season in numbers

Sunderland snapped the former Atalanta prospect on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and he proved to be an inspired signing as the gem helped them to reach the play-offs.

Amad Diallo's Atalanta career (via Transfermarkt) Statistic Youth League U17 U19 First-team Appearances Six 41 46 Five Goals One 23 13 One Assists Three Six 15 Zero

The 21-year-old maestro, who was hailed as "incredible" by Black Cats teammate Luke O'Nien, contributed with 14 goals and three assists across 29 starts in the Championship.

This means that Amad was directly involved in 17 goals in 29 league starts last season, which was six more than Kent managed in 28 starts during the same period.

The left-footed magician, who created four 'big chances' and completed 1.7 dribbles per match across those games, was Sunderland's top-scorer as he proved his worth as a regular source of goals from a wide position.

Although his current knee injury is a cause for concern, as there is no telling how it may or may not affect his performances on the pitch, the 5 foot 8 wizard's performances for the Black Cats suggest that there is a supremely talented player there for Leeds to bring in.

He is a proven Championship performer who could come in and hit the ground running to bolster Farke's hopes to win promotion to the Premier League during the second half of the season.

Whereas, Kent has not played in the second tier of English football since the 2017/18 campaign and would arrive off the back of a dismal first half of this term.

Therefore, Amad would be a dream alternative option for Leeds to sign on loan to add to their attacking options out wide, which is why they should swoop for him in January over the Fenerbahce forward.