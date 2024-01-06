The January transfer window is open for business and Leeds United could look to add to their attacking options before the end of the month.

Daniel Farke's side are gunning for automatic promotion to the Premier League and are currently seven points adrift of the top two in the Championship.

TEAMtalk reported in November that the Whites are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign AFC Wimbledon centre-forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, and Sunderland are also said to be eyeing up the Iraq international, who has caught the eye with his performances this season.

Farke could now secure his next version of Josh Sargent, who was a reported target for Leeds last summer and signed for Norwich by the German in 2021, by winning the race to sign the League Two star.

Josh Sargent's Championship career in numbers

The USA international recently made his comeback after 22 matches out with a serious ankle injury that was sustained back in August against Huddersfield.

Sargent has produced four goals, one assist, and two 'big chances' created in six Championship matches either side of that horrible blow.

His impressive return this term has come off the back of 13 goals, two assists, and five 'big chances' created in 40 league outings for the Canaries from the 23-year-old whiz during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 6 foot 1 marksman, whose workload was once lauded as "unbelievable" by Farke, has proven himself to be a fantastic goalscorer at that level and has the physicality to be an imposing number nine who opposition defenders loathe to play against.

He has won 3.5 duels per game this season and has been a constant nuisance to centre-backs with 1.7 ball recoveries per match for his side.

The statistics that show why Al-Hamadi could be Sargent 2.0

Al-Hamadi is a player who could offer similar qualities to Farke's former forward at the top end of the pitch if Leeds sign him this month.

The 21-year-old ace, who is another up-and-coming number nine, can score and create goals whilst also being able to offer a physical presence.

2022/23 League Two Ali Al-Hamadi (via Sofascore) Appearances 19 Starts 15 Goals Ten Assists One Duels won per game 5.1

He has racked up 13 goals, six assists, and seven 'big chances' created in 23 League Two outings for Wimbledon so far during the 2023/24 campaign.

His impressive form in front of goal has led to praise from analyst Tom Williams, who claimed that the Iraq international is "flying" and will not slow down.

The 6 foot 2 EFL dynamo - once described as a "threat" to opposition defences by manager Johnnie Jackson - has also made 3.0 ball recoveries and won 4.2 duels per game this term.

These statistics show that Al-Hamadi, like Sargent, is a lethal centre-forward who can also cause constant problems for defenders with his physicality and pressing to win possession back, to go along with his attacking talent.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the 21-year-old ace will be able to translate all of those qualities up to the Championship as it is a big leap up from League Two.

However, for the right price, it could be a worthwhile gamble for Leeds to make as his impressive statistics indicate that the potential is there for him to be Farke's new Sargent in the number nine role.