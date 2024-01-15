The January transfer window has been open for two weeks and Leeds United are yet to make their first addition to bolster their playing squad.

Daniel Farke's side are vying for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and they could improve their chances by adding more quality to the group.

Journalist Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are one of the clubs interested in a possible deal to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth, who could be on the move towards the end of the window.

Farke could now land his own version of Callum O'Hare, who put league leaders Leicester City to the sword over the weekend, by winning the race for the Wales international.

Callum O'Hare's Championship excellence

The Coventry star scored twice for the Foxes in a 3-1 win for his side on Saturday and has scored five goals in 14 Championship appearances so far this term.

He has also produced one assist and 1.3 key passes per game to go along with his five goals, despite only being named as a starter in seven matches.

Vs Leicester (13/01/2024) Callum O'Hare (via Sofascore) Minutes played 90 Sofascore rating 9.3 Goals Two Key passes Three Duel success rate 80% Tackles + interceptions Four

During the 2020/21 campaign - when O'Hare and Brooks were both strutting their stuff at that level - the Coventry ace produced three goals, eight assists, and six 'big chances' created from midfield in 46 Championship outings.

The former Aston Villa prospect has proven himself to be an excellent attack-minded midfielder in the second tier with his ability to chop in with goals and assists, as he did so brilliantly against Leicester last time out.

Why Brooks could be Farke's own O'Hare

Brooks, who was hailed as "fantastic" by ex-boss Gary O'Neil, bravely battled his way back to professional football after being diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma, which he was given the all-clear from in 2022.

That ordeal set his development back and made it a struggle to get back to his best on the pitch for Bournemouth due to the muscle that he lost from it.

However, a loan move to Leeds could be the perfect opportunity for him to get back in his stride with regular first-team football in the Championship, which is a division he knows well.

During the 2020/21 campaign, prior to his diagnosis, Brooks racked up five goals, six assists, and six 'big chances' created in 36 second tier outings for the Cherries.

The £50k-per-week whiz also ranked within the top 15% of his positional peers in the Championship for progressive passes (4.36) per 90, and the top 15% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.21) per 90.

FBref listed O'Hare as one of the most similar players to Brooks in the division that term, which is backed up by his aforementioned statistics that season as he was also an extremely creative attacking midfielder.

In fact, the 25-year-old magician ranked within the top 17% of his peers for progressive passes (4.27) per 90 and this shows that they both progressed play from a number ten role at a similar rate.

Therefore, Farke could sign his own version of O'Hare by snapping up the Bournemouth maestro, who could chip in with goals and assists and be a creative and progressive force in the middle of the pitch for Leeds - as the Coventry ace is for his side.