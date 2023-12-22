The January transfer window is just over a week away from opening for business and Leeds United could dip into the market to bolster their playing squad.

Angus Kinnear confirmed, in October, that Daniel Farke will have funds made available for him to add to his group if the German tactician decides that he needs further additions.

The Whites have been linked with an interest in Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu ahead of next month, as they eye up a possible swoop to improve their attacking options.

A recent report from Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed that Leeds are one of the sides, along with Italian outfit Lazio, who are keen on a deal for the impressive winger.

However, it will be a difficult deal to get over the line as the Super Lig side have decided that they do not want to cash in on him, which means that the Championship team will need to be very persuasive to secure the talented gem's services.

Farke could, though, bring in an upgrade on current Leeds forward Daniel James if he is able to win the race for Akturkoglu's signature in January.

Dan James' season in numbers

The Wales international has enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship campaign and showcased his ability to make an impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

After a dismal return of two goals and one assist in 24 Premier League matches last term, the former Fulham loanee has caught the eye with his displays this season.

James has contributed with seven goals, four assists, and eight 'big chances' created in 20 second tier appearances for Leeds since his return from his loan at Craven Cottage.

He has also made 1.8 key passes and completed 0.9 dribbles per game down the right flank, with these statistics showcasing his impact in the final third.

The statistics that show why Akturkoglu would be an upgrade on James

However, Farke could bring in a winger who is capable of doing more at the top end of the pitch than James if he can secure Akturkoglu's services.

The 25-year-old whiz, who was hailed as "very impressive" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst after his performance against Manchester United in the Champions League this season, is also a wide player who can produce goals and assists at an exceptional rate.

He has managed four goals, five assists, and 11 'big chances' created in 15 Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray so far this term, to go along with two goals in five Champions League starts.

The Turkey international also racked up nine goals, 11 assists, and 17 'big chances' created in 34 league outings for his club during the 2022/23 campaign.

This means that he has averaged a goal or a 'big chance' created every 1.20 league matches since the start of last term, with 13 goals and 28 'big chances' created in 49 games.

Meanwhile, James has managed one every 1.33 Championship matches this season, which suggests that Akturkoglu would provide more consistent quality as a scorer and creator of goals from a wide position.

The 5 foot 8 magician has also made 2.9 key passes per game in the Super Lig this term, which is 1.1 more per clash than James has managed for Leeds, and this shows that he could improve the creativity within the squad to break down low blocks.

It is now down to Farke and the club to convince Galatasaray to part ways with the impressive whiz to bolster the quality of their wing options.