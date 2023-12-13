The January transfer window is on the horizon and Leeds United could dip into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed in October that there would be funds available to spend in the winter to improve the group if needed, whilst he also pointed out that there are loan spots available to use.

This suggests that the Whites could explore permanent and loan options to give the team a lift in their bid to win an instant promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke's side are currently third in the table and are playing catch-up on the top two, with Ipswich Town currently ten points ahead of them.

One area that they could look to strengthen is their attacking depth as their forwards have not made a significant impact off the bench so far this season.

Patrick Bamford has zero goals and zero assists in 12 substitute appearances, Wilfried Gnonto has zero goals and one assist in nine cameos, and Jaidon Anthony has one goal and zero assists in 14 substitute outings.

This means that Farke's three go-to attacking options off the bench have combined for one goal and one assist in 35 Championship games this season.

Leeds transfer news - Ben Brereton Diaz

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz is 'one to watch' for Leeds as he has been a long-term target for the club.

The reporter claimed that he could be a possible signing for the Whites in 2024 as the Chile international has struggled since his move to Spain.

That claim came after TEAMtalk reported in November that the Spanish outfit are prepared to send him out on loan during the second half of the season.

23/24 LaLiga Brereton Diaz (via Sofascore) Appearances 12 Starts Two Goals Zero Assists Zero Big chances created Zero Big chances missed Zero

The outlet named Crystal Palace, West Brom, Burnley, Leicester, and Southampton as the clubs who are interested in a possible deal to sign the exciting forward during the upcoming January transfer window.

This suggests that Leeds would face serious competition for his signature, including from two Premier League sides, and this could make it a difficult deal for them to complete.

However, a loan move could be perfect for the Whites if they are able to secure his services as they could, if Villarreal agree, snap him up on a temporary basis with the option, or obligation, to make it a permanent move if they win promotion back to the top-flight.

Farke could land a dream rival to Joel Piroe's position if he, and Nick Hammond, can win the race for Brereton Diaz in January as the former EFL star is a proven performer at this level who could offer more than their current back-up options.

Joel Piroe's season in numbers

Leeds swooped to sign the Dutch centre-forward from Swansea for a reported fee that was in excess of £10m ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite being a number nine with the Swans, Farke has deployed the attacker in a number ten position behind French whiz Georgino Rutter, which has allowed the pair to interchange positions throughout games.

Only Crysencio Summerville (nine) has scored more Championship goals than Piroe (eight) has for the Yorkshire-based outfit so far this season.

The 24-year-old talent has, however, underperformed his Expected Goals of 9.18 and has missed six 'big chances' in front of goal, which suggests that his finishing has left a little bit to be desired.

He has also offered little in the way of creativity as the left-footed forward has created two 'big chances' and registered one assist in 21 Championship appearances.

Piroe has one goal from open play and zero assists in his last five league outings for Leeds but the aforementioned statistics of the other attacking options at Farke's disposal does not suggest that he is in any danger of losing his place.

23/24 Championship Bamford (via Sofascore) Appearances 12 Minutes played 168 Expected Goals 1.53 Goals Zero Expected Assists 0.25 Assists Zero

As you can see in the table above, Bamford has not done enough in his opportunities off the bench to prove to the head coach that he has the quality to deserve a start ahead of the Dutchman.

Therefore, Leeds could improve their squad by bringing in a proven Championship performer to rival Piroe for his position and to be an excellent player to use as a substitute.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Brereton Diaz

Before his move to Villarreal on a free transfer over the summer, Brereton Diaz enjoyed two fantastic seasons with Blackburn Rovers in the second tier.

He showcased his ability as a versatile marksman who can chip in with goals and assists on a regular basis, which means that the talented gem could provide Farke with a boost at the top end of the pitch.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Chile international managed 14 goals, four assists, and eight 'big chances' created in 43 appearances.

Most similar players to Brereton Diaz in 2022/23 Championship (per FBref) Player Rank Joel Piroe 1 Ismaila Sarr 2 Callum Robinson 3 Duncan Watmore 4 Nathan Tella 5

The £29k-per-week whiz, who can play out wide or through the middle, ranked within the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Championship for non-penalty goals (0.35) per 90.

That eye-catching form came off the back of a sensational return of 22 goals, three assists, and three 'big chances' created in 37 league outings for Rovers throughout the 2021/22 season.

This means that Brereton Diaz produced 36 goals and 11 'big chances' created in 70 Championship outings over the course of his final two seasons in Lancashire, an average of one or the other every 1.49 games.

The former Nottingham Forest prospect, whose physical output was described as "amazing" by ex-boss Tony Mowbray, knows how to make things happen at the top end of the pitch at that level.

Whereas, Bamford, Gnonto, and Anthony have all struggled to make an impact and this has left Farke without real competition for Piroe, in particular, in the number ten position.

This is why Brereton Diaz could be a fantastic signing to come in and rival the Dutch forward as he could provide another significant threat in the opposition box with his ability to score goals and create chances at an impressive rate.