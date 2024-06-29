Leeds United could need to dip into the summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options if they lose some key performers over the coming weeks.

Daniel Farke's side failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and they may now suffer the consequences as teams eye up their star players.

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign winger Crysencio Summerville and it has also been reported that right-sided forward Wilfried Gnonto is pushing for a move back to Italy before the window slams shut.

The German head coach could, therefore, need to add more players to his squad in the wide areas to potentially replace anyone who moves on.

Leeds United's interest in Copa America forward

It was recently reported by The Athletic that Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in a summer swoop to sign Liam Millar from FC Basel.

The outlet claimed that fellow Championship sides Sheffield United and Burnley are also eyeing up a deal to snap up the former Preston North End loanee ahead of the summer 2024/25 campaign.

It stated that the Canada international, who is currently competing at the Copa America for his country, would like to return to England next term, after his loan spell at Deepdale.

He started his career in Liverpool's academy and Leeds, the Blades, and the Clarets will be happy to learn that the talented winger's affinity with the country could open the door for them to sign him this summer.

If the Whites can win the race for the exciting speedster then Farke could land a lethal partner for Georginio Rutter in the final third next season.

Why Liam Millar and Georginio Rutter would be exciting

Firstly, Millar has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Leeds as he has already proven his quality in the Championship during a loan spell with Preston.

The Canadian magician produced five goals and five assists in 27 starts for Ryan Lowe's side, who scored the fewest goals (56) in the top ten in the division, which shows that he can provide a threat as a scorer and a creator of goals.

His five goals came from an xG of just 3.25 and Farke could unlock his goalscoring potential by pairing him with a creative genius like Rutter.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter 23/24 Championship Crysencio Summerville Appearances 45 Appearances 43 xA 10.52 xG 16.41 Big chances created 22 Big chances missed 11 Assists 15 Goals 19 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the French magician consistently created high-quality opportunities for his teammates and that meant that Summerville had enough chances to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Now imagine how many goals Millar, who outperformed his xG for Preston on the left wing last season, could score with the level of service Rutter can provide in a number ten role.

The 24-year-old star, who writer Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic hailed as being in "ridiculous" form in the Championship, could thrive by playing alongside better players and in a more potent attacking outfit, rather than the goal-shy Preston team he was in.

Therefore, Millar and Rutter could form a lethal partnership at the top end of the pitch as the young winger has the finishing quality, and creative skills, to make the most of the Leeds star's sublime creativity.