The January transfer window opened at the start of last week and Leeds United could look to add more quality to their squad before the end of the month.

Journalist Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are due to be 'ambitious' in the market as they believe they have a good chance to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

The reporter also claimed that Bournemouth central defender Chris Mepham is one of the players they like, although it remains to be seen whether or not a swoop for his services is viable at this time.

Daniel Farke could repeat the masterclass he played with the signing of Joe Rodon last summer by securing a deal to sign the Cherries colossus.

The Welsh titan arrived on loan from top-flight side Tottenham Hotspur and, possibly thanks to his previous Championship experience, has hit the ground running.

Rodon's season in numbers

Leeds' fantastic loanee has established himself as a regular starter for the club with 22 league starts for the Whites so far this season since his summer switch.

He has been a reliable outlet in possession for his team with a pass success rate of 91%, which shows that the Spurs defender has rarely given the ball away when attempting to pass out from the back.

The 26-year-old ace has also been a dominant centre-back with a duel success rate of 68%, as he has been able to get the better of opposition forwards far more often than not.

Rodon had previously caught the eye for Swansea in the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign, with 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game and a duel success rate of 59% across 21 league outings.

Leeds could now similarly play another blinder by signing another Welsh centre-back with second tier experience from a Premier League team.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Mepham

Mepham has only started two Premier League matches for Bournemouth so far this season and could be tempted by the prospect of more game time at Elland Road.

However, during the 2021/22 campaign, the Wales international showcased his ability at Championship level for the Cherries across 22 appearances.

Mepham vs Championship centre-backs (via FBref) 21/22 season (per 90) Percentile rank Passes attempted (66.82) Top 9% Progressive passes (3.78) Top 23% Progressive carries (1.23) Top 24% Clearances (5.18) Top 8%

As you can see in the table above, the £35k-per-week is comfortable with being busy in possession during matches and can progress the play through both passes and carries at an above-average rate.

The Bournemouth enforcer, who was hailed as "fantastic" by former boss Scott Parker at Championship level, has also shown signs of being a solid operator in the Premier League.

Mepham started 24 top-flight matches for the Cherries last season and won 62% of his duels, which shows that he was able to deal with the physicality of the division.

He also, impressively, ranked within the top 2% of Premier League centre-backs for clearances (6.22) per 90 and the top 20% for blocks (1.64) per 90.

Therefore, Farke could repeat his Rodon masterclass by signing another progressive and proven Championship central defender who can dominate opposition attackers in physical duels from a top-flight side.

Mepham could compete for a starting berth and provide competition across the backline to ensure that the likes of Rodon and Pascal Struijk do not become complacent.