The January transfer window opened for business on Monday and Leeds United could be in the market to add more quality to their playing squad.

They are in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Premier League and this month provides them with an opportunity to improve their chances of securing a return to the top-flight.

Whites head coach Daniel Farke could improve his options by landing the right players to complement his current starts at Elland Road ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Leeds are currently seven points adrift of Ipswich Town in second place and have struggled of late with a run of two wins in their last six Championship outings.

Farke's side failed to score more than one goal in all four of the matches that they failed to win and this suggests that he could benefit from bolstering his attack this month.

With this in mind, the German tactician must push for the club to sign reported transfer target Kerem Akturkoglu, who could be a big upgrade on Jaidon Anthony.

Leeds transfer news - Kerem Akturkoglu

It was reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik in December that Leeds were one of a number of clubs interested in a deal for the Galatasaray winger.

The outlet claimed that the Whites and Italian side Lazio are both eyeing up a swoop to sign the impressive forward during the January transfer window.

It also stated that unnamed clubs from England, France, and Italy have been in frequent contact with the player's representative ahead of a possible winter switch.

However, Fanatik added that Galatasaray are not interested in sanctioning an exit for their star winger this month as they would like to keep hold of their key players.

They are only prepared to sell the players they already have placed on the transfer list and deemed surplus to requirements, rather than cashing in on their top talent.

This means that it could be a very difficult deal for Leeds, or any of the other interested parties, to get over the line before the window slams shut.

However, things can change quickly and the Whites should stay alert to any potential changes in the Turkish side's stance as Akturkoglu could be a fantastic addition to the squad.

This means that all hope is not completely lost, albeit a deal looks unlikely to happen based on the current information available, with regards to him joining in January.

Farke should push for the club to convince Galatasaray to do a deal as bringing him to Elland Road could improve their chances of securing promotion to the top-flight.

He has the attacking quality to be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis, whereas Anthony has struggled for both game time and form since his move from Bournemouth in the summer.

Anthony's season in numbers

The 24-year-old attacker was allowed to leave the Premier League side on a temporary basis ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after he struggled in the top-flight last term.

22/23 Premier League Jaidon Anthony (via Sofascore) Appearances 30 Sofascore rating 6.63 Goals Three Assists One Big chances created Zero

As you can see in the table above, Anthony failed to provide a consistent threat as a scorer or a creator of goals from a wide position last season.

However, the young whiz had caught the eye during their promotion in the 2021/22 campaign. He plundered eight goals and seven assists in 45 second tier appearances.

Leeds may have snapped him up last summer in the hope that Anthony would be able to replicate that impressive form in front of goal in Yorkshire.

However, that has not been the case as the English gem has produced one goal and zero assists in 18 Championship appearances this season.

He has one goal from 1.32 xG and is yet to accrue 1.0 xA (0.93) with zero 'big chances' created and 0.4 key passes per game across those 18 outings.

These statistics show that the Cherries loanee has been a disappointing signing for Leeds due to his lack of production at the top end of the pitch.

Anthony has not done enough in training to convince Farke to hand him starts on a regular basis and, as evidenced by the statistics, has not done anywhere near enough as a substitute to justify a starting XI berth.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Akturkoglu

Meanwhile, Akturkoglu has been in sensational form for Galatasaray over the past 18 months and has the potential to be a stunning signing for the Whites.

Last season, the Turkey international played 34 Super Lig matches and contributed with nine goals, 11 assists, and 17 'big chances' created for his side.

During the current campaign, the 5 foot 8 whiz has managed five goals, five assists, and 11 'big chances' created in 17 top-flight outings for the Turkish giants.

This means that he has averaged a goal or a 'big chance' created every 1.21 league games with 42 in 51 appearances, whilst Anthony has four goals and zero 'big chances' created in 48 league matches since the start of last term - one every 12 clashes.

23/24 Champions League Akturkoglu (via Sofascore) Appearances Six Starts Five Goals Two Big chances created Three Assists Zero

As you can see from the table above, Akturkoglu has also been productive in the Champions League for Galatasaray this term as both a scorer and a creator, although his teammates have let him down with their finishing from the opportunities he has created.

These statistics suggest that the "unstoppable" - as he was once dubbed by scout Antonio Mango - hotshot has the ability to be a difference-maker for Leeds in the final third on a frequent basis.

His knack for scoring and assisting goals could help them to turn frustrating draws and losses, as seen in the recent poor run of form, into more points to catch up with the likes of Southampton, Ipswich, and Leicester.

Anthony has not done enough, as a starter or off the bench, to suggest that he can help to close that gap and Akturkoglu's impressive form for Galatasaray indicates that the Turkish gem would come in as a big upgrade on the English flop.