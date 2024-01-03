An update has emerged on Leeds United and their interest in a proven Championship goalscorer who is also wanted by a Premier League club.

Leeds transfer news - Ben Brereton Diaz

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Whites have Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz on their "radar" and they could explore a deal for the Villarreal forward in the future.

The reporter claims that it is a move that they could look to complete if they are promoted to the top flight at the end of the current campaign.

He also adds that Sheffield United are attempting to snap him up on loan for the rest of this season, but they are not in talks to add an option-to-buy in the summer.

If Daniel Farke and Leeds could convince him to make the drop back down to the Championship this month then they could land an exciting partner for Crysencio Summerville in the final third. If not, the prospect of a summer arrival is still tantalising.

Summerville's season in numbers

The 22-year-old winger has been in phenomenal form in the second tier this season and has proven himself to be a constant threat out wide.

He has produced 12 goals, six assists, and 11 'big chances' created in 23 league appearances for the Whites, which includes six goals in his last ten matches.

Summerville vs Championship attacking midfielders and wingers (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.55) Top 2% Expected Assisted Goals (0.36) Top 3% Shot-creating actions (6.86) Top 1% Progressive carries (5.52) Top 9% Assists (0.30) Top 8%

The Dutch attacker has made 3.0 key passes per game for Leeds and none of his teammates have managed more than 2.1 per match, which shows that Summerville has been an outstanding creative force down the left flank.

Farke could now secure an exciting forward for him to combine with by signing Brereton Diaz ahead of Sheffield United, or in the summer, as he is a proven Championship scorer.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Brereton Diaz

The Chile international has zero goals and zero assists in 14 LaLiga matches for Villarreal this season but that return does not fairly reflect his quality in the final third.

Last term, Brereton Diaz produced 14 goals, four assists, and eight 'big chances' created in 43 Championship games for Blackburn, and only missed eight 'big chances' in front of goal.

That came after the 24-year-old whiz plundered an eye-catching 22 goals and three assists in 37 league matches for Rovers during the 2021/22 campaign.

The £33k-per-week ace, who played centrally and out wide at times, ranked within the top 1% of Championship wingers and attacking midfielders, and the top 11% of forwards, for non-penalty goals (0.53) per 90 that term.

These statistics show that the "extraordinary" - as he was once described by ex-boss Tony Mowbray - dynamo is a sublime attacker in the second tier of English football.

He has the quality to be an outstanding scorer at the level Leeds are currently playing at and the talented gem would be playing alongside a fantastic creative talent in Summerville, who could provide him with a constant stream of chances.

Therefore, Brereton Diaz and the flying Dutchman could form an exciting partnership for Farke at the top end of the pitch if the club can secure a deal for the Villarreal flop.