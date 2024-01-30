Highlights Leeds United's current transfer window is closing soon, and they have yet to make any new additions to their squad.

While they are focused on securing promotion to the Premier League, they should also consider long-term projects like signing Mateusz Musialowski.

Musialowski, a young Polish forward from Liverpool, has shown potential at the youth level and could develop into a valuable player for Leeds under the guidance of coach Daniel Farke.

The January transfer window is due to slam shut on Thursday night and Leeds United are yet to make an addition to Daniel Farke's playing squad.

They are vying to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League and may be looking at possible signings to bolster their chances of doing so.

However, they should also be open to long-term projects and one move that could bring future benefits is the signing of Liverpool forward Mateusz Musialowski.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Leeds have registered an interest in the Polish youngster, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Farke could unearth his next Todd Cantwell over the years to come if the Whites secure a late swoop to sign the talented gem before the deadline.

Todd Cantwell's Championship form for Farke

The versatile attacker, who played in midfield or out wide, made his first-team breakthrough at Norwich City under the German head coach - as the likes of Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, and Max Aarons did - and thrived.

Cantwell started 18 matches in the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign - his first season as a regular for the Canaries - as the Norfolk-based side romped their way to the league title.

He contributed with one goal, two assists, and six 'big chances' created for his side before enjoying a fantastic season in the top-flight with six goals in 30 Premier League starts.

Norwich were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and Cantwell - under Farke's management - excelled in the second tier with six goals, six assists, and seven 'big chances' created in 30 Championship starts as the Yellows won another league title.

Why Musialowski could be Cantwell 2.0 for Farke

The Leeds head coach could work his magic once again by helping Musialowski to make a breakthrough in first-team football, as he did with Cantwell - who was also a goalscoring attacking midfielder and winger.

He is yet to make a senior club appearance in his career but his form for Liverpool at youth level suggests that the potential is there for Farke to unearth another gem.

23/24 EFL Trophy Mateusz Muisalowski (via Sofascore) Appearances Four Sofascore rating 7.15 Goals Three Assists One Key passes per game 1.5

As you can see in the table above, the 20-year-old gem has played against senior teams in the EFL Trophy - against Blackpool, Morecambe, Barrow, and Bradford - and caught the eye at the top end of the pitch.

He has also produced three goals and one assist in seven Premier League 2 outings for Liverpool's U23s this season, which means that the Leeds target has racked up six goals and two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

The 5 foot 8 whiz, who was hailed as "very special" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, made the step up to the U23s after an incredible return of 18 goals and four assists in 31 U18 games for the top-flight giants.

Musialowski is a goalscoring midfielder, who can play centrally or out wide, like Cantwell, and could develop into a lethal option for Leeds if Farke is given the time to work with him over the coming months and years, which is why he could be an excellent long-term signing for the club.