The January transfer window has been open for a week and Leeds United have been linked with a number of players as they look to bolster their squad.

Latest Leeds transfer news

It has been claimed by journalist Darren Witcoop that the Whites are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in a deal to sign Kieffer Moore from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The reporter has stated that the player currently favours a return to his former club Cardiff City, but Leeds, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Coventry, and Sunderland are also in the running.

Daniel Farke's side are eyeing up a swoop to sign the Wales international this month and the German head coach could land an upgrade on Joel Piroe by winning the race for his signature.

Joel Piroe's season in numbers

The Dutch forward extended his poor run of form in front of goal to one strike in eight matches in all competitions with a blank against Peterborough in the FA Cup on Sunday.

He was brought in from fellow Championship side Swansea in the summer transfer window and has been primarily used in a supporting striker role behind Georginio Rutter.

However, Piroe has struggled at times, particularly recently, and his all-round performances have left plenty to be desired in the second tier.

Piroe's last eight Leeds appearances Statistic Output (via Sofascore) Starts Seven Goals One Assists Zero Duels lost 24

The 24-year-old whiz has scored nine goals from 10.27 xG (Expected Goals) in 26 league appearances, which shows that he has slightly underperformed in front of goal, and only produced one assist for his teammates.

Piroe has also lost a staggering 71% of his aerial duels throughout the campaign and this indicates that the former Swans star has not provided a reliable physical outlet for Leeds at the top end of the pitch.

The statistics that show why Moore would be an upgrade on Piroe

Journalist Josh Bunting claimed that the "proven" Championship scorer Moore could "cause havoc" up front, in relation to a possible move to Sunderland, and that is exactly what he could do for Farke.

The German head coach could use the £15k-per-week titan as a battering ram for his side in the final third. He has the quality and physicality to lead the line brilliantly, which would allow Rutter to drop into a number ten role where his creativity could flourish in a deeper role with more space to work with.

In his last season in the second tier, Moore racked up nine goals, two assists, and four 'big chances' created in 15 starts for Cardiff and Bournemouth combined during the 2021/22 campaign.

He managed nine goals from 6.91 xG and this means that the towering centre-forward produced as many goals from less xG and provided more assists than Piroe has in ten more starts this season.

22/23 Premier League Kieffer Moore (via Sofascore) Appearances 27 Starts 12 Goals Four Aerial duel success rate 54%

Moore also plundered 20 goals in 40 league starts for the Bluebirds during the 2020/21 campaign, which shows that he can perform over the course of a season.

The 31-year-old ace also won 59% of his aerial duels that term and this suggests that the Cherries titan has far more quality in the air than Piroe and could, therefore, offer something different to Farke's team in the final third.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

Moore could provide more quality in terms of his finishing and creativity, whilst also being a better outlet for the side with his physicality, and that is why he could be an upgrade on what Piroe has provided thus far.