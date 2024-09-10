Leeds United needed to dip into the market to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch during the recently closed summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke led the team to the final of the play-offs, after a third-placed finish in the Championship, and lost to Southampton at Wembley last season.

This meant that the Whites were vulnerable to clubs coming in to poach their best players, ahead of a second season in the second tier, and they lost a number of key players.

Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter were snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes, West Ham United, and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

The departures of Summerville and Rutter meant that the club had to go out and bring in attacking reinforcements to bolster Farke's options in the final third.

Leeds went and signed Manor Solomon on a season-long loan move from Tottenham and secured the permanent signing of Largie Ramazani, who came through the academy set-up at Manchester United, from Spanish side Almeria.

They were, however, reportedly interested in bringing one of their former players back to Elland Road for a second stint in West Yorkshire - Jack Clarke.

Leeds failed to land Jack Clarke

It was claimed that the Whites were eyeing up a late swoop to sign the English forward from Sunderland towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of £8.5m in the summer of 2019, after he had emerged through the academy set-up at Thorp Arch, and attempted to bring him back five years later.

Unfortunately, though, they failed in their pursuit of a deal for the left winger as they faced Premier League competition from Ipswich Town, who swooped in to sign him for a fee of £15m, with £5m in add-ons.

As you can see in the table below, Clarke proved himself to be a huge threat at the top end of the pitch in his two full seasons at Championship level with the Black Cats.

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) Championship 22/23 23/24 Appearances 45 40 Goals 9 15 Assists 11 4 Big chances created 7 12 Dribbles completed per game 2.0 3.7 Stats via Sofascore

He is a winger who can offer regular quality as a scorer of goals down the left flank, cutting in onto his favoured right foot to cause damage in the final third.

Clarke had also started the current campaign in fine form, with one goal and one assist in two Championship games, before his big-money switch to Leeds.

The 23-year-old came up through the academy system with Leeds and Farke has already shown, with Mateo Joseph and Archie Gray, that he is willing to give young players a chance to impress in the first-team.

With this in mind, the Whites may have a player at Thorp Arch with the potential to develop into the German's own version of Clarke in the future, with U18s starlet Marley Wilson.

Marley Wilson's impressive academy form

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club this summer, signing a one-year extension, and this could be a huge season for him in his development.

Wilson featured on the bench for the U21 team last season and his aim for the current campaign should be to break into the side on a regular basis.

If he can do that, whilst carrying over his form from U18 level, then it will give Farke a decision to make over his involvement in the first-team moving forward.

The left winger, who has been at the club since the age of 10, has made three appearances for the U21s so far in his career, having made the step up because of his terrific performances at U18 level.

Wilson racked up an eye-catching return of 18 goals and five assists in 39 appearances for the U18s, with the bulk of those strikes coming last season.

The talented young whiz, who is currently out with a back injury, produced 12 goals in 14 matches in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, to end the term as the top scorer for the U18s.

That haul included three goals in four FA Youth Cup outings and seven goals in eight U18 Premier League appearances, as the electric winger showcased his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Wilson's goalscoring return was particularly impressive when you consider that he scored more goals for the U18s than Farke's current winger, Wilfried Gnonto, managed for the first-team.

Wilfried Gnonto's goalscoring record last season

The Italy U21 international featured heavily for Leeds in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, predominantly playing on the right side.

He ended the season with a return of nine goals and three assists in 44 matches for the Whites, which included a return of eight goals and two assists in 36 regular season outings in the Championship.

Gnonto failed to hit double figures for goals in the division, or in all competitions combined, and this suggests that he did not offer a regular goal threat for Farke in the final third.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 36 xG 5.36 Goals 8 xA 3.81 Big chances created 5 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

The 20-year-old flanker, who has produced one goal in four league appearances this term, will need to improve his output to be relied upon as a star at the top end of the pitch for Leeds.

Wilson, if he can continue to develop and translate his form to U21 and then first-team level, could eventually emerge as a more prolific option on the flank.

The 18-year-old star has proven his goalscoring quality at U18 level, as a player with the potential to be Farke's own Clarke on the left flank, and it is now down to him to take the next step and shine with the U21s this season, to earn a long-term contract.

If he can do that then the German boss may take a look at him in pre-season next summer, with a view to him emerging as the next star from the academy.