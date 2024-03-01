Leeds United return to action in the Championship on Saturday as they travel away from Elland Road to take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

The Whites had a distraction from their fight to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League during the week as they went to top-flight side Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Daniel Farke's team were, unfortunately, unable to land a place in the quarter-finals of the competition as a late winner from Conor Gallagher sealed a 3-2 victory for the hosts at Stamford Bridge.

After that clash, and ahead of this game against Huddersfield, the German head coach revealed that Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Patrick Bamford are all set to be available for selection, whilst Ilia Gruev remains a doubt.

With this injury news in mind, Farke could make a few changes to the starting XI that lined up in London, and here is FFC's prediced Leeds line-up to take on the Terriers on Saturday.

1 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier should start between the sticks once again. He has been the manager's first-choice shot-stopper throughout the Championship season, and started against the Blues on Wednesday night.

2 Archie Gray

Archie Gray could revert to his position at right-back despite an impressive performance in the middle of the park against Chelsea - winning Player of the Match - during the week.

3 Joe Rodon

Wales international Joe Rodon should start at the heart of the defence. The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur colossus has been a dominant defender for the Whites so far this season.

He has won 66% of his individual duels in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign, which shows that opposition attacks rarely get the better of him on the ground or in the air.

4 Liam Cooper

Alongside the Spurs loanee, Farke could stick with captain Liam Cooper due to the doubt over Gruev's availability, which could mean that Ethan Ampadu is needed in midfield and will not be able to drop back into centre-back.

The Scotland international had a mixed evening against Chelsea on Wednesday. He did win 100% (4/4) of his ground duels on the night but was also caught out for pace and mobility on the first and third goals as Nicolas Jackson and Gallagher moved too quickly for him to deal with.

5 Junior Firpo

At left-back, Junior Firpo could keep his place despite a relatively poor showing against Chelsea. FFC picked him out as one of the worst performers on the night - just behind Joel Piroe - as he left a lot to be desired from his defending on all three of the goals.

All three of Chelsea's strikes came, in one way or another, down the ex-Barcelona full-back's side, and Gallagher had the space to turn and face Cooper after Firpo stepped in and completely missed the player and ball.

However, he is the only natural left-back in the squad and has offered a strong attacking threat down the left flank in the Championship, with four assists in nine starts.

6 Ethan Ampadu

As explained with Cooper's inclusion, Ampadu could retain his place in the middle of the park after a composed display for Leeds against his former club.

The Wales international completed 94% of his attempted passes at Stamford Bridge, to go along with four out of six duels won in midfield for Farke's side.

7 Glen Kamara

The first change to the XI could see Glen Kamara return to the starting XI in place of Gray, with the 17-year-old slotting back in at right-back, in central midfield.

He was an unused substitute in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in London and could come back into the side fresh and ready to put in a strong performance against Huddersfield.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

The second alteration to the line-up could see Wilfried Gnonto come back in to replace Welsh winger Dan James, who could be dropped by Farke.

Dan James Vs Chelsea Minutes played 79 Pass accuracy 70% Key passes One Big chances missed One Duels won Zero Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Manchester United forward endured a difficult night against the Premier League side as he was sloppy in possession and failed to provide much of a threat in the final third.

Whereas, Gnonto has racked up five goals and one assist in his last seven matches in all competitions, which is why the manager should bring him in ahead of James.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the number ten position, Rutter should return to the starting XI ahead of Piroe after Farke revealed that he will be available to play.

The Dutch attacker was poor against Chelsea - with zero goals, zero assists, and 67% duels lost - and should drop out to make way for the French gem.

Rutter, who was once hailed as "clinical" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has racked up six goals and 11 assists in the Championship so far this season, and could blow th Terriers away with his attacking talent.

10 Crysencio Summerville

The fourth and final change to the starting line-up could come in on the left. Despite a fantastic display at Stamford Bridge, Jaidon Anthony could make way for Leeds star Summerville.

No Whites player has scored more goals (15) than the Dutch gem and only Rutter (11) has provided more assists than the 22-year-old wizard (eight) in the Championship this season.

Anthony assisted both of the side's goals against Chelsea but has produced one goal and zero assists in 23 league matches this term, which is why Farke may bring his star forward straight back into the starting XI.

11 Mateo Joseph

Finally, Mateo Joseph may have more luck than the Bournemouth loanee as he could be rewarded with another start after his fantastic display against the Blues.

Bamford has been dealing with minor calf and ankle issues, so may not be 100% fit, and Piroe did not do enough against Chelsea to suggest that he deserves to lead the line, which could open the door for the 20-year-old whiz to start.

The England U20 international scored both of his team's goals, which were both assisted by Anthony, on the night and could now target a first Championship goal on Saturday.