Leeds United are searching for their first win in three matches as they welcome Stoke City to Elland Road later tonight in the Championship.

The Whites head into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town away from home last time out in the second tier.

It was a result that allowed Ipswich Town to move ahead of them, and into the automatic promotion places, on Saturday as they won their clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Daniel Farke's side had also lost their game before the draw with the Terriers in a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, which means that their last win was against Leicester City last month.

The German head coach could now look to make some alterations to his starting XI from last weekend's draw. With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to take on the Potters...

1 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier should continue between the sticks. The French shot-stopper has been Farke's first-choice - with 33 league starts - and there is nothing to suggest that he will switch things up in goal at this point in the season.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come in the right-back position as Connor Roberts could be rewarded for his impressive cameo against Huddersfield.

Signed on loan from Burnley on deadline day, the Wales international came off the bench to assist Patrick Bamford's equaliser with a crisp cross along the floor for the striker to convert.

Roberts has contributed with one goal and one assist in five appearances as a substitute in the Championship for the Whites so far, and could now come in for his full league debut for the club.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, Joe Rodon should start once again for the Whites. The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender has been a reliable performer at the back throughout the campaign so far.

He has won 66% of his duels across 33 appearances in the Championship, and his defending has helped the side to keep 13 clean sheets in total.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Playing out of his natural position in central midfield, Ethan Ampadu could start next to his fellow Wales international to complete the centre-back pairing.

With Pascal Struijk's continued absence through injury, the former Chelsea prospect could be picked ahead of the experienced Liam Cooper.

5 Sam Byram

The second change to the XI could be an enforced one. Farke revealed in his pre-match press conference that Junior Firpo is a doubt to face Stoke due to a calf issue.

An injury to the former Barcelona defender could open the door for Sam Byram, who was on the bench against Huddersfield, to make a return to the line-up.

Signed from Norwich City on a free transfer last summer, the English full-back has won 51% of his duels and made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game across 25 appearances in the league this season.

6 Archie Gray

Archie Gray could remain in the XI but move into the middle of the park to accommodate Roberts' involvement at right-back, which could see Glen Kamara dropped to the bench.

The Finland international only won two duels and created one chance for his teammates in an uneventful display against the Terriers, and Gray could be provided with a chance to shine in his natural position.

He was deployed in midfield against Chelsea in the FA Cup recently and his performance, with six duels won, four dribbles completed, and one chance created, earned him the official Player of the Match award.

The academy graduate could, therefore, be more combative in that role and offer more drive, with his dribbling ability, than Kamara, which is why the former Rangers star could be dropped for this game.

7 Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev could start next to the 17-year-old whiz for his 12th start of the Championship season, since his permanent move from Werder Bremen last summer.

Ampadu's continued deployment at centre-back has opened the door for the Bulgaria international to establish himself as a regular starter in midfield.

8 Dan James

The third change to the starting XI could come on the right side of the attack as Wales international Dan James could finally be unleashed over Wilfried Gnonto.

His last league start for Leeds came against Norwich City in January as a hip injury provided the Italian whiz with a chance to take his place in the side.

23/24 Championship Dan James Appearances 31 Starts 23 Goals Ten Assists Seven Big chances created 11 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Manchester United whiz, who ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed has the "X-factor", has the quality to make an impact as a scorer and a creator of goals.

Gnonto has blanked in his last three matches, with zero goals or assists, after a run of five goals and one assist in five games, and Farke could rotate him out to bring James back in for this clash with Stoke.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the number ten position, Georginio Rutter could keep his place in the starting XI with the hope that he will have the key to unlocking the Stoke defence.

The French wizard has created 20 'big chances' and registered 11 assists for his teammates in 34 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left of the attack, Crysencio Summerville could look to end a run of four matches without a goal or an assist to his name in all competitions.

He has racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 30 league starts so far for Leeds and his manager could back him to get back to his best tonight, especially with Jaidon Anthony ruled out of contention to play due to personal reasons.

11 Patrick Bamford

Finally, Patrick Bamford could lead the line again after his equaliser, from close-range, against Huddersfield on Saturday to secure a point for his side.

The 30-year-old forward has scored six goals in seven starts, with 24 appearances in total, in the league but will know that Mateo Joseph is breathing down his neck after his brace at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup.

This means that Bamford could need to keep up his scoring run in order to maintain his place in the starting XI amid competition from the 20-year-old whiz, and former Swansea City star Joel Piroe.