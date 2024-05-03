Leeds United are preparing for their last match of the regular Championship season as they host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites know that they need a minor miracle to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League this weekend, as two results - including their own - need to go their way.

Ipswich Town have to lose to Huddersfield Town, at Portman Road, and Daniel Farke’s team needs to beat the Saints to give themselves a chance of finishing second.

Any other sets of results will leave Leeds in the play-offs and needing to fight it out over three games to secure an instant return to the top-flight.

The Yorkshire-based outfit were hammered 4-0 by QPR at Loftus Road last time out in the division, and Farke could look to make some changes to his starting XI from that match.

With this in mind, here is FFC’s predicted Leeds lineup to take to the field against Southampton this weekend…

1 Karl Darlow

With the club’s fate all but sealed, and a play-off campaign pending, this could be the perfect time to give Karl Darlow an opportunity to impress.

Leeds need their players in form for the play-offs, due to how important these one-off games are, and Illan Meslier has been in poor form between the sticks.

The French shot-stopper has received a match rating of 3/10 from Football Insider in each of the last two games, against Middlesbrough and QPR - conceding seven goals in that time, and has conceded 3.88 more goals than expected based on the xG against him in the league overall.

FFC urged Farke to finally drop the 24-year-old dud and that is what the manager should do for this match, bringing the experienced Darlow in as his replacement against Southampton.

2 Sam Byram

Ahead of this game, Farke revealed that Connor Roberts, who is on loan from Premier League side Burnley, is a major doubt through injury for this game.

This means that Sam Byram - signed on a free from Norwich last summer - could continue at right-back, with Archie Gray keeping his place in the middle of the park.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon could make his last appearance in a regular league match at Elland Road with a start against the Saints on Saturday.

The Welsh titan is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and, whilst the Whites are reportedly keen to sign him permanently, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be at the club next season.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Rodon, Ethan Ampadu should continue to play in a centre-back role with Pascal Struijk out for the season with a groin injury.

The defensive midfielder, signed from Chelsea last summer, has had to be utilised away from his natural position during the second half of the campaign and may look forward to potentially returning to midfield next season.

5 Junior Firpo

At left-back, Junior Firpo should be a relatively simple selection to make for the manager due to the lack of options in that position at this moment in time.

The Dominican Republic international is the only natural left-back in the first-team squad, and Byram - the other experienced player who could play that role - is needed at right-back.

6 Glen Kamara

The second alteration to the starting XI could come in the middle of the park as Finnish star Glen Kamara could come in to replace Ilia Gruev.

Against QPR, the Bulgaria international struggled badly in midfield as he lost all six of his ground duels and failed to adequately close down the shooter for both of the first two goals.

Farke must now unleash Kamara, who was once hailed as “lightning-quick” by ex-manager Neil McCann, from the start over Gruev to offer more steel defensively, as he has won 60% of his ground duels in the Championship this term.

7 Archie Gray

Next to Kamara, Farke should stick with the Championship Young Player of the Season, Archie Gray, in the middle of the park instead of moving him back to right-back.

The teenage midfielder offers athleticism, energy, and calmness in possession - having completed 90% of his passes and won 100% (4/4) of his duels against QPR, which could be used to get the better of the Saints midfield.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

Welsh forward Dan James has been ruled out of this clash through injury, which leaves Wilfried Gnonto as the only natural right winger for the manager to call upon.

The Italy international has scored one goal, made seven key passes, and created three 'big chances' for his teammates in his last three matches.

9 Georgino Rutter

In the number ten position, Georginio Rutter could start once again as he is the only natural number ten in the squad and Farke may hope that the talented whiz can return to his best, having gone seven games without a direct goal contribution.

The French ace has created 22 'big chances' in 44 Championship games so far this season, which shows that he has the quality to be a fantastic creator at the peak of his powers.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left side of the attack, Crysencio Summerville should start once again as the Dutch sensation has racked up 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship this season.

He is, as shown by those statistics, a constant threat to opposition defences with his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals from the wing, and could cause problems for the Southampton backline this weekend.

11 Mateo Joseph

The final change to the starting XI could come in the centre-forward position with Mateo Joseph finally being unleashed for his first league start.

He has yet to make his full league debut for the Whites but did score off the bench away at Watford earlier this year and scored twice against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup, as a starter.

Joel Piroe led the line against QPR but should now be dropped from the XI. He has two open play goals in his last 24 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, and just one goal in his last 14 games.

The Dutchman lost nine of his 11 duels throughout the game against QPR and should now make way for Joseph to be unleashed from the start, with the experienced Patrick Bamford also a doubt through injury.