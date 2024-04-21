Leeds United have the opportunity to move into the top two in the Championship when they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Monday night.

Ipswich Town were not in action over the weekend, as their clash with Coventry City was postponed due to their involvement in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and this means that the Whites have the chance to leapfrog the Tractor Boys for now.

A win against Boro would put them on 90 points, one point ahead of Kieran McKenna's side, and pile the pressure on their rivals to make the most of their game in hand.

The Whites head into this clash with Michael Carrick's men off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road last time out in the league, with Sammie Szmodics scoring the only goal of the game in the second half.

Daniel Farke may now look to make some alterations to his starting XI from that loss in order to freshen his team up and attempt to return to winning ways.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds lineup to take to the field on Teeside against Middlesbrough in the Monday night Championship clash...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off in goal, Illan Meslier should keep his place between the sticks as he has been the manager's first-choice option throughout the season.

There was little the French shot-stopper could have done to stop Szmodics' clinical finish from inside the box against Blackburn last time out, and should start against Boro.

2 Archie Gray

Archie Gray, who started in central midfield against Rovers, could be moved back to right-back for this match in order to make room for another player to return to the XI in the middle of the park.

The 18-year-old starlet was crowned Championship Young Player of the Year last weekend and could play in the position that he has nailed down the majority of the campaign.

This would see Connor Roberts, who made one tackle and created one chance in 67 minutes against Blackburn, drop down to the bench for this clash, as he has been ruled out of the game - and the upcoming clash with QPR - through injury.

3 Joe Rodon

To the left of Gray, Joe Rodon should retain his place at the heart of the back four for Leeds, as the Tottenham Hotspur loanee has been superb throughout the season.

The Wales international has dominated opposition attackers on a regular basis in the Championship for the Whites, with a duel success rate of 66%.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Pascal Struijk has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury and this means that defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu looks set to continue at centre-back.

The Welsh battler has made more Championship interceptions per game (1.4) than any other player in the squad this season, which speaks to how well the former Chelsea man reads the game and breaks up opposition attacks.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is the manager's only natural option at left-back and should lineup once again. Sam Byram, who is naturally right-footed, could be deployed in this role, but the ex-Barcelona man offers a creative outlet down the flank.

He has registered five assists and created an eye-catching 11 'big chances' in 23 appearances and 16 starts in the Championship for Leeds so far this season.

6 Glen Kamara

At the base of the midfield, Gray could move to right-back to make space for Glen Kamara to return to the starting XI after being an unused substitute against Blackburn.

The Finland international, who was described as being made of "iron" by ex-boss Neil McCann, could have extra motivation to put in a strong performance after being dropped for the clash with Blackburn.

In the Championship this season, the summer signing from Scottish giants Rangers has completed 93% of his attempted passes and won 58% of his duels across 34 appearances.

7 Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev could start alongside the former Arsenal academy graduate in the middle of the park after he won 100% (3/3) of his duels in the defeat to Blackburn.

The Bulgaria international has completed 92% of his attempted passes in the Championship this season, which shows that he has the quality to be a reliable operator in possession for Leeds.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

On the right of the attack, Wilfried Gnonto should keep his place in the starting XI ahead of Dan James after his fantastic performance last time out.

The Italy U21 international made five key passes and created two 'big chances' against Rovers, only for his teammates to fail to make the most of the those high-quality opportunities in front of goal.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the attacking midfield position, Georginio Rutter could be selected once again by Farke despite a recent dip in form in terms of goals and assists.

The 22-year-old magician has failed to register a single goal or assist in the last five league matches but has created 22 'big chances' in 41 league starts this season, and the head coach may hope that the Frenchman bounces back to form on Monday night.

10 Crysencio Summerville

The Championship Player of the Season should be selected to play on the left wing in the hope that he extends his impressive record in the division.

Crysencio Summerville has plundered 17 goals and eight assists in 40 league matches for Leeds, and his attacking quality could be key during the last few games of the campaign as the Whites look to fire themselves back to the Premier League.

11 Mateo Joseph

Finally, Mateo Joseph should be unleashed from the start at the top end of the pitch and finally be given an opportunity to showcase his quality.

Joel Piroe, who has scored once in his last 12 games, was brought in for the underperforming Patrick Bamford against Blackburn and failed to make an impact, with zero shots on target, and should now be brutally dropped from the XI.

Bamford, meanwhile, has failed to score in any of his last six league appearances, and his missed a staggering five 'big chances' in that time, which illustrates how wasteful the former England international has been of late.

With the two experienced centre-forwards struggling for form in front of goal, Joseph, who scored two goals against Chelsea in his last start for the club, should be unleashed from the start against Middlesbrough.