Leeds United face one of their biggest matches of the season so far as they prepare to travel away to play Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Whites come up against David Wagner's side in Norfolk in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals before welcoming them to Elland Road next Thursday.

Daniel Farke's men come into this double header in poor form after they missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, finishing third in the Championship after four losses in their last six games.

They were beaten 2-1 by Southampton, who they could potentially face at Wembley in the final of the play-offs, at Elland Road on the final day of the league season last weekend.

The German head coach may now look to make changes to his starting XI from that game to give his side the best possible chance of securing a first leg victory against his former side.

1 Illan Meslier

Farke has backed Illan Meslier throughout the season, starting him in 44 of the 46 league matches, and it seems unlikely that he will now decide to switch him out for Karl Darlow.

The French goalkeeper has conceded 4.49 more goals than expected based on the xG (Expected Goals) against him, which suggests that he has let his team down with weak shot-stopping this term.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come at right-back as Burnley loanee Connor Roberts could slot into the back four in place of Sam Byram.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross claimed that he could wake the team up by starting on Sunday, as he "loves a scrap" and "cracks skulls" on the pitch.

He could inject the team with some fresh determination and drive to get the job done against the Canaries, whilst Byram could drop to the bench to offer depth at left-back and right-back.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon should keep his place at the heart of the defence and could have a good battle with Norwich centre-forward Josh Sargent, who has been in lethal form this season.

The USA international has plundered 16 goals in 24 Championship starts this term and the Welsh colossus could relish having a fight with the striker this weekend.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Rodon, Ethan Ampadu should continue on the left side of the defensive pairing as he continues to fill in away from his natural defensive midfield role.

Pascal Struijk has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury and this has left Ampadu as the main partner for his compatriot at the back.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is the club's only left-footed option at left-back and should keep his place to offer a natural balance down the left flank, as he can open out onto his favoured foot.

The former Barcelona full-back could be up against the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Jack Stacey down Norwich's right-hand side, and will need to be switched on to avoid being caught too high up the pitch when the Canaries wide men bomb on.

6 Archie Gray

The second alternation to the starting XI could come in the middle of the park as Farke could ruthlessly drop Ilia Gruev from the team to unleash Archie Gray from the start.

FFC published an article after the 2-1 defeat to Southampton urging the manager to move the Bulgaria international to the bench due to his recent poor form.

Gruev has lost nine of his ten ground duels in his last two appearances and Gray, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed has "phenomenal" stamina, could be brought in to take his place in midfield for this clash in Norfolk.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside the England U21 international, Glen Kamara could retain his position at the base of the midfield to provide a metronomic presence.

The Finnish maestro has completed 93% of his attempted passes in the Championship so far this season, which shows how efficient he is with the ball at his feet.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

On the right side of the attack, Wilfried Gnonto should keep his place and will hope to provide strength, pace, and attacking thrust down the flank.

It has been reported that Dan James may be fit enough to feature but will not be able to play the full 90, which could make him an ideal super substitute at this point, leaving the Italian whiz as the starter.

9 Joel Piroe

In the number ten role, Farke must ruthlessly drop Georginio Rutter from the starting XI and move Joel Piroe back into a deeper role, which he played in the first half of the campaign.

Rutter has failed to register a single goal or assist in his last eight league matches for Leeds and dropping him for this clash could motivate him to return to his best at Elland Road for the second leg.

10 Crysencio Summerville

There is little to no doubt that Crysencio Summerville will start on the left of the attack if he is fit enough to feature, given his sensational form this season.

The Dutch wizard has racked up 19 goals, nine assists, and 17 'big chances' created in 41 Championship starts for the Yorkshire-based outfit, which shows that he can make a big impact as both as scorer and a creator of goals.

11 Mateo Joseph

The third and final alteration to the starting XI could come in the centre-forward position as Mateo Joseph could come in to fill the spot vacated by Rutter, with Piroe dropping down from striker to the number ten role.

Patrick Bamford is confirmed to be out for both legs of the semi-finals with a patella tendon injury and it is now time for the Spain U21 international to step up.

His last start for Leeds came against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, with Piroe behind him as an attacking midfielder, and the young forward scored twice, once in each half, in a 3-2 loss to the Premier League side.

This suggests that the potential is there for the 20-year-old marksman to step up to the big occasion, and it proves that he can work in tandem with the Dutch attacker as part of the strikeforce down the middle of the pitch for Farke.