Leeds United know that they are one step away from securing their place in the Championship play-off final when they welcome Norwich City to Elland Road on Thursday night.

The Whites were held to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the first leg of the semi-finals against the sixth-placed team on Sunday, which left it all to play for in the second leg.

Daniel Farke's team know that a win, by any means, will book their ticket to London to face either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton, who play their second leg on Friday night, in the final.

The focus must solely be on this clash with the Canaries, rather than thinking about Wembley or the Premier League, and the German head coach could look to make some alterations to the starting XI that lined up in Norfolk.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds lineup to take to the field against the Yellows in Yorkshire in this mammoth play-off clash this week...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, Illan Meslier should retain his place in goal after he kept a clean sheet against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The French titan had very little to do as the hosts rarely threatened his goal, which meant that he was able to coast to a relatively comfortable shutout in the first leg.

2 Sam Byram

At right-back, Sam Byram deserves to keep his place in the starting XI over Burnley loanee Connor Roberts and Archie Gray for this second leg clash.

The England defender, who joined the club on a free transfer from Norwich last summer, produced the tackle of the game on Sunday with a terrific sliding challenge on Borja Sainz to stop the winger from racing one-on-one with Meslier in the second half.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon won six of his eight duels, including all three of his battles on the deck, at Carrow Road last weekend, which shows that he came out on top in the physical contest.

The Wales international prevented Josh Sargent from having an influence on the match and will be hoping for similar luck against the USA international this time around.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside the Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Ethan Ampadu should continue at centre-back after he contributed to a clean sheet against the Canaries last weekend.

The natural defensive midfielder has been called upon at the heart of the defence this year and produced another fine display in the first leg, completing 99% of his passes and winning 100% of his ground duels.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo should be a relatively easy selection for the German head coach to make as he is the only natural, senior, left-back option in the squad.

Leeds do not have another left-footed full-back in their first-team and this means that the former Barcelona defender should, once again, retain his place on the left side of the defence.

6 Glen Kamara

In the middle of the park, Glen Kamara must start after his impressive showing for the Yorkshire-based side in the first leg of this play-off clash.

Leeds supporters voted him as the Player of the Match at Carrow Road with his performance in midfield against the likes of Marcelino Nunez and Gabriel Sara, which is why he should keep his place on Thursday night.

7 Ilia Gruev

Alongside the Finland international, Ilia Gruev could start in midfield on the left side of the double pivot for the Whites.

The Bulgarian maestro completed 92% of his attempted passes and created one chance in the first leg, which shows that he was very reliable in possession and looked to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

8 Dan James

The first alteration to the starting XI could come on the right side of the attack as Welsh wizard Dan James could be unleashed from the start.

Archie Gray, who FFC urged to be dropped from the lineup after his poor display in the first leg, could come out of the team to make way for the Wales international.

The teenage gem lost five of his seven ground duels, failed to complete any of his three attempted dribbles, and only completed 63% of his attempted passes against Norwich.

James, who was once hailed as "electric" by journalist Sanny Rudravajhala, scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in the Championship this season.

He could provide a much-needed attacking spark after Leeds mustered up just six shots and two shots on target in the first leg.

9 Wilfried Gnonto

Gray dropping down to the bench would free up a spot in the number ten position and that could allow Farke to play Gnonto in a central role.

The Italian youngster has scored 20 goals in 47 matches as a second striker in his career, which suggests that the potential is there for him to be an effective option in the role behind the main centre-forward.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left of the attack, Crysencio Summerville should retain his position after a bright showing at Carrow Road last weekend.

The Dutch magician created two chances and completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles in the match against the Canaries.

He ended the regular Championship season with a terrific return of 19 goals and nine assists, and will surely be looking to add to his tally for the campaign on Thursday night.

11 Joel Piroe

The second and final change to the starting XI should come in the centre-forward position as Farke should drop Georginio Rutter down to the bench to unleash Joel Piroe from the start.

In 70 minutes on the pitch against Norwich, the French gem completed just six passes, with zero key passes, and lost nine of his 15 duels in total.

The 22-year-old Leeds forward has not failed to register a single goal or assist in his last nine appearances for the club, with his last contribution coming against Millwall before the international break in March.

Piroe, meanwhile, has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last eight games, including a goal in his last start against Southampton.

Therefore, the former Swansea star should be brought in from the start to provide more of a threat in the final third for the Whites.