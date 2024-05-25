Leeds United are currently preparing for the biggest game of their season as they face the prospect of a play-off final at Wembley against Southampton on Sunday.

The Whites are set to battle it out in the capital to secure an instant return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which would also be the case for their opponents.

Daniel Farke joined the club last summer after the Yorkshire-based outfit had been relegated to the Championship under Sam Allardyce, who came in after Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia had both been let go.

The German head coach has led the side to within one game of the Premier League, after beating Norwich City - his former team - 4-0 in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Attention will quickly turn to the upcoming summer transfer window irrespective of the outcome of the game on Sunday, as Leeds will then look to shape their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

In fact, the Whites are reportedly already eyeing up one big-money addition to their team in the event that they come out on top at Wembley...

Leeds plotting swoop for English playmaker

According to GIVEMESPORT, both Leeds and Southampton are lining up bids to sign attacking midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City.

The report claims that both sides are ready to make a move for the England U21 international if they win the play-off final to secure Premier League football for next season.

It states that Manchester City are prepared to cash in on the young whiz, who just spent the campaign on loan with Sheffield United as they were relegated to the Championship, and Leeds and the Saints are now looking to take advantage of that.

The outlet reveals that both clubs have already put plans in place to make an offer to Pep Guardiola's side to sign the left-footed playmaker in the summer transfer window.

It also claims that McAtee is not part of City's long-term plans and that a bid within the region of £20m is likely to be enough to secure his signature, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Whites are prepared to stump up the full amount.

GIVEMESPORT states that the two Championship play-off finalists are long-term admirers of the central midfielder and that the winner on Sunday is set to formalise their interest with an approach to sign him.

If Leeds are promoted this weekend, McAtee could be an excellent signing for Farke and a player who could excite supporters alongside Georginio Rutter at the top end of the pitch.

Georginio Rutter's exciting play in the Championship.

The young Frenchman enjoyed a terrific campaign in the Championship under the German head coach and showcased the best of his creative talent.

Farke put him in a position to consistently unlock opposition defences with his dynamic dribbling and creative passing to provide his teammates with ample opportunities to find the back of the net.

Only Leicester's Abdul Fatawu (32) created more 'big chances' in the Championship than Rutter (22) and only Leif Davies (18) provided more assists than the left-footed whiz (15).

In fact, the Leeds star ranked within the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the division for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.41), and the top 2% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.29).

These statistics show that Rutter was one of the best creative talents in the Championship during the regular season, as he ranked towards the very top of the charts in several key chance creation statistics, including xAG, big chances created, assists, and shot-creating actions.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Appearances 45 xG 12.34 Goals 6 xA 10.52 Assists 15 Big chances created 22 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old magician has been exceptional at setting his teammates up for goals but has let his fellow attackers down when they have created chances for him.

It is clear that Rutter will need to work on his finishing in front of goal in order to thrive in the Premier League but his sensational creativity does help to make up for his wastefulness in the final third.

Leeds could now find an exciting partner for him in the middle of the park by landing a deal for McAtee upon promotion, as he is another player with huge creative potential.

James McAtee's impressive creative quality

Like Rutter, the Manchester City youngster is a left-footed playmaker who likes to split open the opposition's defence to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates on a regular basis.

The 2023/24 campaign was a difficult one for McAtee, though, as Sheffield United finished bottom of the league with three wins, 16 points, and a staggering 104 goals conceded in total.

He ended the season with a return of three goals and three assists in 20 Premier League starts for the Blades, which is not a bad effort given the talented whiz was a 21-year-old playing in a statistically horrendous side.

Despite Sheffield United's dismal relegation, McAtee ranked within the top 30% of midfielders in the division for xAG per 90 (0.14), and the top 34% for shot-creating actions per 90 (2.96), which shows that he was still able to shine as a creative force in spite of his team's struggles.

The "electric" - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - whiz spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Blades in the Championship and caught the eye with his impressive chance creation numbers.

James McAtee vs midfielders 22/23 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Assists (0.14) Top 19% xAG (0.20) Top 7% Shot-creating actions (3.41) Top 18% Progressive carries (3.85) Top 5% Attacking box touches (4.13) Top 2% Non-penalty goals (0.43) Top 1% Stats via FBRef

As you can see in the table above, McAtee thrived in the second tier and ranked among the best in his position as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

The 21-year-old star, who scored nine goals in 21 league starts that term, could excite supporters alongside Rutter as they could combine at the top end of the pitch to consistently break down opposition defences.

Leeds may not struggle to create high-quality chances in the Premier League if they have McAtee and the French wizard both on the pitch and using their passing and dribbling abilities to make things happen in the final third, which is why they could get fans off their feet on a consistent basis.