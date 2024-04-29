Leeds United could still have a chance to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday when they welcome Southampton to Elland Road.

They are currently second in the table but Ipswich Town face Coventry City on Tuesday night, which is their game in hand, and anything other than a loss would see them move back into second.

A loss for the Tractor Boys would put the Whites back into the driving seat and leave their fate in their own hands, with a win over the Saints this weekend guaranteeing promotion in that event.

If they fall short of the automatic places, however, then Daniel Farke's side will have to go into the play-offs and potentially play West Bromwich Albion, who are currently sixth, over two legs for a place in the final at Wembley.

The uncertainty over their league status for the 2024/25 campaign has likely made planning for the summer transfer window difficult for Leeds chiefs.

However, there is one player the club are reportedly hoping to add to their squad whether they gain promotion to the Premier League or remain in the Championship.

Leeds United's interest in Liverpool giant

According to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror, as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke is lining up a swoop for Liverpool giant Nat Phillips to bolster their defensive options.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based outfit want to sign the central defender regardless of the division that they are in, seemingly believing that he would be an asset to him in either of the top two divisions.

It states that the English titan was on the club's transfer wish list for the recent January transfer window but a move did not materialise, with Connor Roberts joining on loan from Burnley as the only incoming piece of business for Leeds in the end.

Phillips ended up signing on loan for Championship rivals Cardiff City until the end of the season, and his form for the Bluebirds has seemingly tempted the Whites to go back in with another swoop for his services this summer.

The report adds that his future at Anfield remains unclear, with Arne Slot set to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, particularly with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025.

It did not reveal, however, how much the Reds would demand for a player who will only have 12 months left on his deal, unless they pin him down to an extension.

If Leeds and Farke could secure a deal for Phillips then they could land a dream partner for Joe Rodon, who they reportedly want to sign on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Joe Rodon's form for Leeds this season

The Wales international has spent the season at Elland Road on loan from the Premier League side, who are now reportedly willing to cash in on him for a fee of up to £15m.

He has been a rock at the heart of the Leeds defence throughout the Championship campaign, and has showcased his quality both in and out of possession in the second tier.

The Whites have the second-best defensive record in the division this season, with 41 conceded in 45 games, and Rodon has played a big role in their success at that end.

23/24 Championship Joe Rodon Squad rank Sofascore rating 7.19 7th Tackles per game 1.1 11th Interceptions per game 1.2 2nd Clearances per game 4.6 1st Accurate passes per game 65.6 2nd Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old brute ranks highly in several defensive statistics for Leeds, and has been one of the most consistent performers with his high Sofascore rating.

Rodon has also provided quality with his ability to break lines and find his teammates in advanced positions to build attacks and break down stubborn defences.

He ranks within the top 16% of Championship centre-backs for progressive passes per 90 (4.36), and the top 7% for pass accuracy (90.8%), which shows that the Welsh star is one of the best in his position at progressing play and being efficient in doing so.

These statistics show why signing him on a permanent deal could be a fantastic piece of business, due to his quality on and off the ball, and Phillips could be brought in as a dream partner for him at the back.

Why Leeds should sign Nat Phillips

The 6 foot 3 giant, whose development was once branded "insane" by Klopp, is a no-nonsense defender who could act as a traditional stopper alongside the ball-playing Rodon.

Phillips joined Cardiff in January and has displayed his defensive strength across 17 appearances in the Championship during the second half of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign with Celtic in Scotland.

He has dominated opposition attackers in the second tier for the Bluebirds, with a duel success rate of 68% and 5.4 battles won per game so far.

23/24 Championship (per 90) Joe Rodon Nat Phillips Tackles 1.19 1.62 Blocks 1.16 1.50 Shots blocked 0.87 1.37 Aerial duels won 3.02 3.74 Clearances 4.83 4.56 Percentage of dribbles tackled 67.7% 85% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, the 27-year-old colossus has the edge over Rodon in a host of defensive metrics, which suggests that he has been better at cutting out attacks and dominating opponents as an individual.

However, Phillips ranks within the bottom 4% of Championship centre-backs for progressive passes per 90 (1.37), and the bottom 10% for progressive carries per 90 (0.12).

This suggests that the English star struggles to progress the ball out from the back, through passes or carries, on a regular basis for his team.

Rodon, as aforementioned, excels at that area of the game as a progressive passer from centre-back, which is why they could make for a perfect defensive pairing.

The Welsh ace can provide mobility, defensive awareness, and passing quality, whilst Phillips can be a dominant brute who can marshall the backline with his superb defending.

This would then allow Ethan Ampadu to return to his more natural defensive midfield role on a regular basis next season, rather than being shoehorned in at centre-back due to Pascal Struijk's unavailability.

It is now down to Farke and the club to ensure that they win the race for Phillips' signature if Liverpool make him available to sign this summer.