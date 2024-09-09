Daniel Farke may be ready to unleash two returning Leeds United players for their game against Burnley this weekend, according to reports. The Yorkshire side have made a strong start to the new Championship season, as they are unbeaten in their opening four games, picking up a total of eight points, but they will know their upcoming game against the Clarets is a real test.

Leeds were very busy in the summer transfer window, as the club lost several big name players and had to work right up until the deadline to find suitable replacements. The Whites added eight players to their squad, but even though the window doesn’t open for another four months, they already have their eye on more new arrivals for 2025.

It has been claimed that Leeds have an interest in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, with them plotting a move in the January transfer window. Billing has been a regular for the Cherries, but in recent times has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

The Denmark international has interest from Turkish clubs, and they can still make signings all the way through to the end of this week, as their transfer window doesn't shut until the 13th of September.

However, that hasn’t stopped Leeds from showing an interest, with them already making “serious offers” to sign the player, as Farke wants to add more proven quality to his team. Obviously, this potential deal will have to wait, as Leeds cannot sign any players who are not free agents until January, so the focus will be on the upcoming games, and they may have just received a boost ahead of their match against Burnley.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds may welcome both striker Patrick Bamford and winger Daniel James back to the matchday squad for the game against Burnley. The report states that the experienced forward should be involved in some capacity after what has been a frustrating start to the season, as he missed the last game through a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old, has been at Elland Road for several seasons now, but as the striker has grown older and injuries have taken their toll, his role at Leeds has changed from leading number nine to super sub, despite taking home over £3.5m-a-year in wages.

Bamford started 15 of the 33 games he played in the Championship last term, and that has continued into this season, as he’s featured in just two of the club’s opening four games of the campaign, with both being appearances from the bench. He played the final 11 minutes against Portsmouth on the opening weekend and the same against West Brom the following week.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United stats Apps 190 Goals 60 Assists 22 Stats from Transfermarkt

Bamford, who was described as “unbelievable” by Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker after his wonder goal against Peterborough in the FA Cup, still has an important role to play however, and his experience will play a big part for Farke coming off the bench in a possible promotion six-pointer against the Clarets this weekend.