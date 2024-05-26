Leeds United's fate will be sealed today in the huge Championship showpiece event at Wembley as they take on Southampton in the play-off final.

A place in the 2024/25 Premier League is up for grabs for the victor as they both vie to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, following their relegation to the second tier last summer.

The Whites come into this clash off the back of a 4-0 aggregate win over Norwich City in the semi-finals, whilst their opponents beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1.

Daniel Farke's side smashed the Canaries 4-0 at Elland Road in the second leg in what was a fantastic evening in Yorkshire but that may not stop the German boss from making a change to his starting XI.

The former Norwich tactician could boldly drop Archie Gray from the lineup to make way for the experience of Connor Roberts in this huge game at Wembley.

Why Archie Gray could be dropped

The teenage whiz started both legs of the semi-finals, in different positions, and failed to impress in either as he struggled to showcase his best against the Canaries.

In the first leg at Carrow Road, Football Insider's Callum O'Connell awarded Gray a player rating of just 1/10 for his performance, as he lost possession 14 times and only completed ten passes in a number ten role.

Archie Gray Vs Norwich (16/05/24) Minutes played 90 Duels won 2/6 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Blocks 0 Dribbled past 1 Pass accuracy 85% (29/34) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the England U21 international also failed to impress when moved to right-back for the second leg at Elland Road.

He lost the majority of his duels and was dribbled past as many times as he completed tackles and interceptions combined, which could open the door for Roberts.

Why Connor Roberts should start

Leeds signed the experienced defender on loan from Burnley on deadline day in February and they may have had games like this in mind when they did so.

The 28-year-old star won the Championship with the Clarets last term and, therefore, knows what it takes to perform on the big occasions at this level, and the Whites could benefit from his experience on the pitch this afternoon.

Roberts made 12 appearances for Farke's men during the regular season and showcased his physicality with a ground duel success rate of 64%, along with a goal and an assist to illustrate his attacking intent.

The Wales international, who journalist Laurie Whitwell once claimed "finishes like a striker", won 59% of his ground duels across 43 league outings for Burnley last season.

He also racked up six assists and four goals for Vincent Kompany's side, which shows that the 5 foot 9 full-back can make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

After Gray's lightweight and unimpressive showings in the semi-finals, Farke could keep him in reserve and boldly drop him to the bench in order to keep him as fresh legs for the second half and in case it goes to extra-time.

Roberts must then be unleashed in his place to offer quality in and out of possession, as well as his experience in the Championship in such a big game.