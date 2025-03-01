Leeds United dropped two valuable points in the race for promotion from the Championship, drawing 1-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion. The Whites had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but failed to take them, and ultimately looked off the pace on a sunny Saturday lunchtime at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side took the lead early in the game thanks to a header from Junior Firpo. He met Daniel James' cross at the near post, heading into an unguarded net after Baggies' goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith rushed out to meet the cross. Firpo beat him to it, heading home in the 9th minute.

Just half an hour later, Tony Mowbray's side equalised thanks to a header of their own. West Brom right-back Darnell Furlong was the man who pulled things level, ghosting to the back post from a free-kick, heading into the back of the net completely unchallenged.

The West Yorkshire side had chances to win the game in the second half and peppered the West Brom goal, but ultimately could not find a winner. The draw means Leeds are now unbeaten in an impressive 17 games in the Championship, and are still in the box seat for the title.

With that being said, it was a disappointing day at the office for Leeds, who had some standout players despite the draw.

Leeds' best players v West Brom

On a day that Leeds should have scored more, their attackers underwhelmed to a certain extent. However, there were several standout performances at the back, one of which came from Joe Rodon.