Leeds United are quickly back in action again at Elland Road this evening as they prepare to host Watford, with a chance to move into the top two.

The Whites are two points behind Burnley in second and three points adrift of Sunderland at the top of the table, which means that they can end the matchday in first place if results go their way.

Daniel Farke's side finished third in the Championship, behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City, last season and that meant that they had to go through the play-offs, ultimately losing 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

They will now be hoping to avoid that scenario this season by going up automatically as one of the top two teams, hopefully as champions, and the German head coach does have a good track record of doing that.

The former Norwich City boss won the second tier two times in three seasons in the Championship during his time with the Canaries, which shows that he knows how to get out of the league.

In order to pick up all three points against the Hornets and continue their charge for automatic promotion, one player Farke must brutally bin from the starting XI is Brenden Aaronson.

Why Brenden Aaronson should be dropped

The USA international was selected in the number ten position against Sheffield United last time out, as Leeds won 2-0 against Chris Wilder's side.

He put in a steady but unimpressive display as an attacking midfielder behind Joel Piroe and has now gone four games without a goal or an assist to show for his efforts at the top end of the pitch - six if you include his two appearances for his country during the international break earlier this month.

Against the Blades, Aaronson missed a 'big chance' to find the back of the net and did not create a 'big chance' for his teammates, which shows that the 24-year-old whiz was wasteful in front of goal and not very creative.

24/25 Championship Brenden Aaronson Appearances 10 Goals 2 Big chances created 4 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 83% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Union Berlin loanee has provided a decent threat over the course of the season so far, with six goals and 'big chances' created combined.

He appears to be unfortunate to only have one assist to his name so far, with four 'big chances' created, and has been reliable with the ball at his feet, completing 83% of his attempted passes.

Despite his solid form overall this term, Farke must ruthlessly ditch him from the starting XI after a barren run in the final third. That would then open the door for 20-year-old sensation Mateo Joseph to return to the line-up tonight.

Why Mateo Joseph should start

Firstly, the Spain U21 international made a telling contribution after coming off the bench against Sheffield United last time out, scoring the second goal to make sure of all three points at Elland Road.

After a superb through ball from Joel Piroe, the former Leeds academy starlet showcased his quality, composure, speed, and strength to get onto the end of the pass, hold off the defender, and find the bottom corner under pressure.

It was a brilliantly crafted goal from start to finish and, hopefully, one that will help Joseph to gain more confidence in front of goal to start scoring more regularly at first-team level.

The young marksman has only scored five goals in 42 appearances for the club's senior side and his academy form suggests that there is more to come from him as a goalscorer. He had racked up 19 goals in 33 games for the U21s at Thorp Arch before his first-team emergence and the hope will be that he eventually translates that level of scoring over to the Championship.

Joseph has scored two goals from 2.33 xG in ten appearances in the second tier so far this term but it is his all-round play that has caught the eye.

24/25 Championship Mateo Joseph Appearances 10 Goals 2 Big chances created 4 Assists 3 Dribble success rate 54% Duels won per game 3.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Joseph has created four 'big chances' and assisted three goals in his ten outings in the division, whilst playing as a centre-forward.

These statistics show that the £15k-per-week Spaniard, who was described as "greedy" for goals by Farke, is a well-rounded striker who can contribute by scoring goals, creating chances, dribbling past opponents, and winning duels.

Therefore, the German boss must ruthlessly ditch Aaronson, who has struggled for goal contributions in recent matches, for Joseph, who - as you can see in the graphic below - has spent the majority of his time centrally in the opposition half, as per the highlighted section in red on his heatmap.

It is not a straight switch, however, as the young gem will play as the number nine and Piroe will be the one to drop into the number ten role in place of the American ace.

Joel Piroe's season in numbers

The Dutch forward registered his second assist of the Championship season last time out with his brilliant through ball for Joseph to find the back of the net against Sheffield United.

Piroe does not often showcase his creative quality, with just four 'big chances' created since the start of last season, but his assist for the youngster against the Blades shows that he does have the ability to play those kind of passes.

It is down to Farke and the coaching staff to make sure that he attempts those through balls more, as it would unlock a new creative weapon for Leeds in games.

Of course, the main attributes that Piroe brings to the party is his finishing and movement inside the box, having scored four goals in ten league games this term.

The left-footed attacker has scored four goals from an xG tally of 2.34 and this shows that he has been lethal in front of goal, given the quality of chances that have come his way.

Piroe and Joseph, therefore, could be a fantastic duo against Watford tonight as they have both showcased their quality in different areas in the Championship for Leeds this season.