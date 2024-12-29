Leeds United are back in action this evening in the Championship as they travel away from Elland Road again to face Derby County at Pride Park in the last match of 2024.

The Whites can end the year at the top of the table with a win as they currently sit ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference, and that should be the aim today.

Daniel Farke's side ran out 2-0 winners against Stoke City last time out, thanks to two goals from Joel Piroe, who scored once in each half against Narcis Pelach's men.

With this game coming so soon after the Boxing Day clash on Thursday night, the German head coach could make some changes to his side to keep players fresh, and Brenden Aaronson is one player who could drop out.

Why Brenden Aaronson could be dropped

The USA international has started 21 of the club's 23 matches in the Championship this season and was unfortunate not to record his third assist against Stoke, as his through ball to Piroe saw the striker's effort initially saved, before he scored at the second attempt.

Aaronson played the full 90 minutes against the Potters and completed 92% of his attempted passes, but did struggle out of possession - losing eight of his 12 ground duels.

He has struggled with physicality for much of the season so far, losing 61% of his duels in the league, yet Farke has still trusted him to start week-in-week-out.

With the hectic festive schedule, and keeping Aaronson's struggles with the physical side of the game, this clash with Derby could be the perfect chance for the manager to ruthlessly ditch him from the starting line-up for a match.

This would then open up the door for another player to take his place in the XI this evening, and Farke must unleash Ao Tanaka in his place as the number ten.

Why Ao Tanaka should start

The Japan international dropped down to the bench and played ten minutes as a substitute against Stoke, after starting the previous 15 league matches.

Farke revealed after the game that Tanaka was rested as he is used to having a winter break around this time, and he could come straight back into the team but in a new role - as a number ten.

He has played all 20 of his appearances for Leeds this season as a central midfielder, completing 92% of his attempted passes but only managing zero goals and one assist.

23/24 2. Bundesliga Ao Tanaka Starts 24 Goals 7 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 6 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Japanese dynamo provided an attacking threat from a midfield position for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga last term.

The Leeds star, who was described as "unbelievable" and a "tiger" by Farke, has the attributes required to play in a number ten role, because he is comfortable on the ball and his form in Germany suggests that the potential is there for him to provide quality as a scorer and a creator.

Therefore, the German head coach could hand Aaronson a rest by dropping him from the squad and unleashing Tanaka in a new position against Derby this evening.

It would then be down to the Japan international to prove that he can be effective in that role in a Leeds shirt, which would then make him a viable option moving forward, rather than being restricted to his usual position in midfield.