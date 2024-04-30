Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke may have some big selection decisions to make when Southampton visit Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

The Whites were smashed 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers last time out in the league but still have the chance to finish in the automatic promotion places.

If Ipswich Town lose to Coventry on Tuesday night, a win for Leeds against the Saints would secure promotion. However, if the Tractor Boys get a result against Mark Robins' side, the Whites would have to do their job and hope their rivals slip up on the final day.

Either way, Farke needs to pick a team to go out and secure all three points against Southampton, and that is why he must now brutally ditch Ilia Gruev from the starting XI to re-unleash Glen Kamara.

Ilia Gruev's performance against QPR

The Bulgaria international was selected to start as part of the double pivot in midfield alongside Archie Gray against QPR and was nowhere near his best on the night.

Signed from Werder Bremen last summer, Gruev has usually been a calming presence in possession and a combative force off the ball to win it back for his side.

Ilia Gruev Vs QPR 23/24 Championship (per game) Sofascore rating 6.2 6.95 Pass accuracy 90% 92% Long pass accuracy 0% 68% Duel success rate 25% 57% Tackles + interceptions per game 0 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 23-year-old star was not up to his usual standards on or off the ball throughout the game at Loftus Road.

In fact, LeedsLive's Beren Cross handed him a match rating of 2/10 and claimed that it may have been the midfielder's worst performance in a Leeds shirt, due to his lack of protection in front of the defence.

Why Daniel Farke should unleash Glen Kamara

The German boss must finally re-unleash Finland international Glen Kamara, who has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks, to offer his quality in the middle of the park.

He has been a substitute in the last three league games for the Whites, in which time the team lost two matches - against Blackburn and QPR - and conceded a whopping eight goals.

Leeds let in three or more goals in two of those three clashes, after only conceding more than two goals in one match - a 3-1 loss to Southampton in September - in Kamara's 32 league starts.

The Finnish machine, who ex-boss Neil McCann claimed is "made of iron", has won 60% of his ground duels in the Championship so far this term, whilst Gruev lost all six of his against QPR.

This suggests that the former Arsenal academy prospect has the strength to dominate opposition players in the middle of the park and provide a greater defensive presence than what the Bulgarian lightweight offered last week.

Kamara also ranks within the top 2% of Championship midfielders for pass completion rate (92.6%), and the top 6% for progressive passes per 90 (6.93), which speaks to the quality and efficiency of his forward passing.

Therefore, Farke must bring the 5 foot 11 star back into the starting XI, given how badly the defence has performed since he was dropped to the bench, and brutally ditch the underperforming Gruev from the lineup in the process.