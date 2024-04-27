Leeds United's automatic promotion dreams have been left in tatters after they were thumped by Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Friday night.

Their place in the Championship play-offs may already be confirmed by the time they take to the field against Southampton next Saturday at Elland Road.

If Ipswich Town win their next two matches, away at Hull City and Coventry City, then their place in the Premier League alongside Leicester City will be confirmed.

That would then leave the Whites needing to win the play-offs to return to the top-flight, with Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich City currently occupying the other three spots.

This devastating 4-0 loss to QPR may, therefore, have cost Leeds automatic promotion and manager Daniel Farke must react by finally binning Illan Meslier from the team.

Illan Meslier's QPR horrorshow

The left-footed stopper was handed a match rating of 4/10 by LeedsLive's Beren Cross, which may have been slightly generous for a goalkeeper who conceded four goals from five shots on target.

A deflection off Joe Rodon's chest made Ilias Chair's shot too difficult for him to keep out for the first QPR goal, although the ball was already traveling his way and you could argue that a goalkeeper with quicker feet would get across to keep it out.

Illan Meslier Vs QPR (26/04/24) Saves 1 Goals conceded 4 Goals prevented -1.9 High claims 0 Sofascore rating 5.8 QPR's xG 0.73 Stats via Sofascore

He had little chance with the second goal, which was a fantastic strike into the far corner, but the third and fourth were the worst of the lot for Meslier.

Lyndon Dykes' effort went straight through the Frenchman's legs as he failed to adjust his feet to keep the shot out, before Sam Field's average effort on goal was then palmed into the top corner by the Leeds number one.

He may have, therefore, cost the team automatic promotion with his weak goalkeeping for three of the four goals, as the 24-year-old did not provide his side's forwards with a chance to push on and get something from the match - giving QPR hope instead.

Illan Meslier must be dropped

Farke must finally drop the 4/10 dud, who has started 43 of the 45 league games, from the starting XI as he has now conceded a whopping 3.52 more goals than expected based on xG this season.

He ranks 36th out of 47 goalkeepers in the Championship for goals (xG) prevented, which illustrates how much the French giant has underperformed as a shot-stopper.

This should not have come as a surprise, though, as Meslier conceded a staggering 28.6 more goals than the post-shot xG value of the shots against him in the Premier League over the previous seasons combined suggested he should have.

Whereas, Leeds' back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow conceded 1.7 fewer goals than expected based on the same metric across 12 appearances for Hull City in the Championship last season.

Given that the clash with Southampton next weekend may not have anything on the line, in terms of automatic promotion, Farke must finally ditch Meslier and unleash Darlow to provide the former Newcastle colossus with a chance to impress ahead of the play-offs.