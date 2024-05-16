Leeds United know that their season is on the line tonight as they prepare to welcome Norwich City to Elland Road in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Whites played out a 0-0 draw with the Canaries in the first leg at Carrow Road and can now progress to the final with a win this evening.

Daniel Farke's side are fighting to secure a place in the final at Wembley, where they will either face West Bromwich Albion and former Leeds U21 coach Carlos Corberan or Southampton.

The German head coach could look to make some changes to the starting XI from the 0-0 draw in Norfolk, and one alteration he must make is to finally drop Georginio Rutter.

Daniel Farke's first leg howler against Norwich

Farke had a howler in the first leg at Carrow Road as he opted to select the French forward as the club's starting number nine, with Archie Gray behind him as the number ten.

That was despite the former Hoffenheim man heading into the match without a goal or an assist in his previous eight league outings for the club.

The Leeds boss backed his man to return to top form in a big play-off setting but it was a gamble that did not pay off.

Georginio Rutter Vs Norwich (12/05/24) Minutes played 70 Shots on target 0 Passes completed 6/8 Key passes 0 Duels won 6/15 Dribbles completed 1/3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rutter endured a frustrating afternoon in Norfolk as he only completed six passes, failed to create a single chance, and lost the majority of his duels.

It was also not a surprise to see his lack of impact on the game, given his barren run heading into the fixture, and that is why it was a howler from Farke to start him.

How Daniel Farke can avenge that howler

The German boss can avenge that mistake by finally dropping the Frenchman, who started all nine of those games without a goal or an assist, to unleash Joel Piroe from the start.

LeedsLive's Beren Cross posted that the manager admitted that the Dutch forward may have been "unhappy" being dropped for the draw with Norwich, and rightly so given his recent form.

Whilst Rutter has struggled badly in front of goal, the former Swansea star has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last eight games, despite starting just three of those outings.

The 6 foot 1 marksman has scored 13 goals from 12.74 xG in the Championship this season, compared to the French dud's six from 12.34 xG.

This suggests that the left-footed ace is far more clinical in front of goal than the ex-Bundesliga starlet, which makes him a better pick in a game where Leeds need to take their chances as they cannot afford for Rutter to spurn high-quality opportunities that could then allow the away side to come away with the win.

Their respective form over the last eight or nine games also indicates that Piroe is the best option for this fixture, which is why Farke must avenge his first leg howler by finally dropping Rutter for the Dutchman.