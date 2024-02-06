Leeds United are back in action again this evening as they turn their attention back to FA Cup action with a trip to face Plymouth Argyle in their fourth round replay.

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the first clash between the two sides last month and they will now battle it out again to progress through to the fifth round.

Daniel Farke's side are currently third in the Championship table and one point adrift of the play-off places, having played a game more than Southampton in second, and the bulk of their focus may be on their efforts to secure promotion to the Premier League.

This cup clash should, however, be viewed as a welcome distraction for Leeds as it provides them with a chance to give minutes to players who have not been regulars for the German head coach in the league, which could then mean that they are sharp and ready to be called upon if needed over the next few months.

With this in mind, one player who should finally be unleashed from the start for this match is 20-year-old centre-forward Mateo Joseph.

The young whiz should come in to provide Patrick Bamford, who started against Bristol City last time out, with a rest and be selected ahead of Joel Piroe up front.

Patrick Bamford's recent resurgence

Leeds' attack has been bolstered by the former England international's return to form at the top end of the pitch with a string of impressive performances.

Bamford started the season with zero goals, zero assists, and one missed penalty in 16 Championship appearances for the club, albeit they all came as a substitute.

That came after the experienced striker managed four goals from an xG of 8.61 across 28 outings in the Premier League last season as the Whites were relegated back down to the second tier.

The English attacker had gone through a rough 18 months in Yorkshire and that has made his recent resurgence all the more pleasing to see.

Bamford is currently on a run of four goals and two assists in his last seven appearances for the club in all competitions, with three goals in his last five league matches.

He is starting to establish himself as the go-to option in the number nine position for Leeds as his consistent goal contributions have made it hard for Farke to leave him out of the side, with his most recent one being an assist for Wilfried Gnonto's winner against Bristol City.

However, this cup replay against Plymouth this evening does provide one of the manager's other options with an opportunity to get minutes under their belt, whilst Bamford can rest ahead of a possible start against Rotherham at Elland Road at the weekend.

Piroe could be the obvious player to come in for him, having started the 1-1 draw last month, but he should be left out in order for Joseph to come in.

Joel Piroe's recent struggles

The Dutch forward, signed from Championship rivals Swansea last summer, has not enjoyed a particularly impressive run of form in recent months.

He has produced one open play goal and two strikes from the penalty spot, along with zero assists, in his last 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Farke handed him a start as the main centre-forward against Plymouth at Elland Road in January and it was a huge opportunity to show what he could do as the number nine in the German's system.

Joel Piroe Vs Plymouth (via Sofascore) Minutes played 90 Shots Three Goals Zero Key passes Zero Duels contested Seven Duels won One

As you can see in the table above, it was an opportunity that passed him by, much like the game did, as Piroe failed to make an impact on or off the ball with his lack of quality in the final third and lack of strength out of possession.

The 24-year-old whiz has produced ten goals in 29 Championship matches for Leeds since his move from the Swans but his recent form has left a lot to be desired.

His performance against Plymouth in the first match does not suggest that he is deserving of another chance to impress, particularly when there is a young talent in Joseph who is yet to have an opportunity.

Mateo Joseph's big chance

The 20-year-old whiz is yet to start a competitive game for the first-team this season, with nine substitute appearances in the Championship and FA Cup combined.

Joseph has not had a chance to prove his worth from the start and this cup replay is the perfect excuse for Farke to bring him in to rest Bamford, as Piroe's underperformance has been concerning.

The Dutch striker has not done enough to guarantee his spot as the second-choice number nine and a strong performance from the England youth international could add more competition for places within the squad ahead of the run-in towards the end of the season.

Joseph, who was once hailed as "fantastic" by ex-U21s boss Michael Skubala, has an exceptional record for the club's youth teams that suggests he has the potential to develop into an excellent option for Farke in the final third.

Mateo Joseph (via Transfermarkt) U18s U21s Appearances Four 33 Goals One 19 Asists One Three

As you can see in the table above, the England U20 marksman has caught the eye at youth level with his terrific goalscoring form, with 20 goals and four assists in 37 outings.

Last season, the 5 foot 11 dynamo plundered 16 goals and two assists in 21 Premier League 2 regular season and play-off matches combined in what was a prolific campaign for the Spanish-born talent.

These statistics suggest that the young gem is capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis for the club but he is yet to show that at senior level.

A first-team start, for the first time this season, tonight could be the first step on the road to proving himself in Farke's team, which is why the German head coach should finally unleash him ahead of the struggling Piroe against Plymouth in the FA Cup.