Leeds United will hope they can start 2024 off on the right foot with a convincing win at Elland Road versus Preston North End, shaking off any concerns from an expectant fanbase that the Whites were beginning to falter after two defeats in a row in the Championship.

The 1-0 away defeat to West Bromwich Albion last game saw the West Yorkshire side struggle throughout, only managing one shot on target in the game with the likes of Joel Piroe and Wilfried Gnonto notably underwhelming in attack.

Daniel Farke could well prove to vocal doubters within the Whites fanbase that he is a proactive manager by dropping Gnonto from the Leeds lineup for the Preston clash on Monday, the former FC Zurich winger poor all match against Carlos Corberan's dogged Baggies.

Wilfried Gnonto's game vs West Brom in numbers

Leeds' number 29 was completely anonymous during the 90 minutes in the West Midlands, amassing fewer touches of the ball than stand-in goalkeeper Karl Darlow with a pitiful 32 touches compared to the shot-stopper's 37 as per Sofascore.

Despite barely receiving the ball in the game, the below-par Italian attacker still managed to lose possession seven times as Farke's men collectively accepted their fate come full-time by being way off West Brom's energy and drive.

Long gone now are the days of Gnonto being an exuberant bright spark amongst dark times in the Premier League for Leeds, the 20-year-old in the present now barely able to keep down a first-team spot in the Championship.

Failing to notch up a single on-target effort to test Alex Palmer at the Hawthorns, it was no surprise to see Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth hand out a 5/10 rating to the Italian winger in his post-match thoughts - describing the 5 foot 7 forward's performance as "wasteful."

This wasn't just a one-off poor display from the youngster however, with Leeds now at peace with the possibility of Gnonto moving on this transfer window rather than continuing to be stubborn at holding onto him.

Wilfried Gnonto's season in numbers

Gnonto was a wantaway figure this summer, the West Yorkshire giants resigned to losing their top talent in the off-season with Everton reportedly interested in his services.

Now, with just two goal contributions from 18 appearances after knuckling down to stick around, Farke's men could well now try to actively offload their underperforming dud with the transfer window back open according to Football Insider.

Amassing an average of just 27.5 touches per game this season when on the pitch, figures in the Leeds camp such as Daniel James have benefitted majorly from Gnonto's drop-off in form with the Welshman making the right wing spot his own as a result.

James is now Farke's dependable choice on the flank over the diminutive number 29, the revitalised speedster helping himself to an impressive seven goals and four assists this season so far.

It's a no-brainer for the German boss to reinstate James to the starting eleven for the home game versus Preston, with Gnonto in danger of becoming a fringe player at Elland Road if he isn't sold on this month.