Leeds United are back in action once again in the Championship as they travel to Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers this evening.

The Whites can move four points clear of Ipswich Town, who are currently third, with a win against the London-based outfit, although their rivals would then have two games in hand to potentially overtake them.

Daniel Farke's side come into his match off the back of a dramatic 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last time out in the second tier, and then host Southampton at Elland Road in the final game of the regular season next weekend.

The German head coach may hope for a more comfortable evening against QPR, who are fighting to avoid relegation from the Championship, when they take to the field tonight.

Farke could be without one of his starters from the win over Boro on Monday night, though, as Patrick Bamford is doubtful to be fit enough to feature at Loftus Road.

Leeds United's "major" fitness doubt

Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth described the former England international as a "major doubt" for the game, after the manager revealed that the forward has a big bruise on his knee.

Farke, who also stated that the striker is a "major doubt", now looks set to be without the ex-Middlesbrough marksman for this clash with QPR, unless he can make a surprise recovery to make himself available for selection this evening.

Bamford scored the first goal for Leeds against Boro, which was an equaliser after Isaiah Jones' opening strike, as he bundled Junior Firpo's cross into the back of the net.

Patrick Bamford Vs Middlesbrough (22/04/24) Minutes played 75 xG 0.91 Goals 1 Big chances missed 1 Duels won 3/9 Key passes 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, however, the 30-year-old attacker did not offer much outside of that goal, with a 33% duel success rate, zero key passes, and a 'big chance' missed after his finish.

His finishing has left a bit to be desired at times this season. He has scored eight goals from an xG (Expected Goals) of 11.11 in the Championship, which shows that Bamford has not made the most of the chances that his teammates have created for him.

The experienced striker had failed to score in six games prior to the win over Boro, and missed a whopping five 'big chances' in those six outings.

This means that, including the last match at the Riverside, the Leeds ace has scored one goal and missed six 'big chances' in his last seven league appearances for the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Bamford has also lost 60% of his duels in the division throughout his 33 games this term, which shows that opposition defenders have found it too easy to get the better of him in physical contests at times.

He has also struggled to create for his teammates in the league. One assist and one 'big chance' created in 33 matches does not suggest that the forward is a regular source of creativity for the Whites.

These statistics show that, whilst losing him is still a blow, Bamford has not been a faultless performer. His potential absence tonight does, however, provide Farke with an opportunity to finally unleash Mateo Joseph.

Why Leeds should start Mateo Joseph

The 20-year-old starlet is yet to make his full Championship debut for the Whites, with his only appearances coming as a substitute so far, and the manager must now hand him an opportunity to shine to ease the major doubt over Bamford.

Whilst this may come across as a huge risk at this crucial stage of the season, the talented academy graduate has showcased his potential at first-team level and has the attributes required to make the step up.

Joseph was selected to start a big game in the FA Cup earlier this year as Leeds travelled away to face Premier League giants Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and the Spain U21 international put on a show.

Mateo Joseph Vs Chelsea (28/02/24) Sofascore rating 8.0 Goals 2 Shots 3 Key passes 2 Pass accuracy 81% Duels won 3/8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 5 foot 11 whiz scored twice and created two chances for his teammates against top-flight opposition, which shows that he can handle pressure on the big stage and has the ability to find the back of the net against quality opponents.

Joseph, who U23 scout Antonio Mango hailed as a "deadly" forward who is "dynamite" in the box, has made 18 appearances as a substitute in the Championship and scored once.

His cameos have not allowed him to showcase the best of his abilities and that is why Farke must now ease the blow of possibly losing Bamford tonight by unleashing the Spanish marksman from the start to lead the line.

Why Joel Piroe should not start

Joel Piroe would be the obvious, given his experience, option to replace the English forward from the start this evening, particularly given that he started against Blackburn Rovers recently.

However, the former Swansea star has been in poor form at the top end of the pitch throughout 2024 and should be left on the bench against QPR.

Piroe put in a poor display in his last start against Blackburn that earned him a lowly match-rating of 3/10 from LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross, which was a fair score based on his statistics from the game.

Joel Piroe Vs Blackburn Rovers (13/04/2024) Minutes played 90 Goals 0 Shots on target 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 0 Pass accuracy 68% Duels won 3/7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dutch attacker did not offer anything in the final third for Leeds, with zero shots and zero 'big chances' created, and lost the majority of his duels.

In 22 appearances in all competitions this year, Piroe has scored two open-play goals, three if you include penalties, and provided his teammates with two assists.

These statistics show that the left-footed forward has not been a reliable contributor in the final third, as illustrated in his shocker against Blackburn, and that is why Farke must pick Joseph, instead, to replace Bamford against QPR.